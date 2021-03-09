Community collaboration opportunities, open to all youth-serving organizations, are available for 2021 ASTRO CAMP sessions, the NASA Southeast Regional Office of STEM Engagement and NASA Science Mission Directorate-Science Activation Program announced.
The partners program works with universities, schools, museums, libraries and youth service organizations to provide science, technology, engineering, and mathematics engagement activities and experiences to youth, families and educators in their own communities.
Through the program, NASA works to provide trained community educators and facilitators for all students to have access to authentic NASA science experiences and resources, ASTRO CAMP approaches and STEM activities.
ASTRO CAMP activities are aligned to Next Generation Science standards and include engineering challenges. Resources are particularly focused on reaching learners in underserved and underrepresented communities.
The collaboration offers real-world opportunities for students to contribute to NASA science missions, enhance science understanding, and build NASA connections. The goal is to inspire lifelong learners and explorers.
The theme for this year’s ASTRO CAMP is “We Go … Finding our Place in Space with NASA Science!” The program highlights the Artemis generation, with NASA Moon to Mars Next Gen STEM modules and various science collaboration opportunities, such as the R.O.A.D.S. (Rover Observation and Drone Survey) on Asteroids Challenge. The R.O.A.D.S. on Asteroids challenge focuses on developing and executing a mission to the asteroid Vesta through the use of mapping skills, a robotic rover, and drone, while searching for signs of life.
The camp provides collaborators with professional development, a camp guide, activity supply lists, online resources, NASA completion certificates templates and the online support of education specialists (as needed). Collaborating organizations must provide: a program leader/facilitator, support staff, facilities, supplies/materials and program management for each camp site. Program leaders and facilitators must take part in a one-day Educational Professional Development workshop provided by NASA education specialists to be designated as an official NASA 2021 ASTRO CAMP Community Partners Site.
For information about becoming a community collaborator, contact Kelly Martin-Rivers at kelly.e.martin-rivers@nasa.gov or (228) 688-1500 or Maria Lott at maria.l.lott@nasa.gov or (228) 688-1776.
For information on the ASTRO CAMP Community Partners Program, visit science.nasa.gov/science-activation-team/astro-camp.