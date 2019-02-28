INDIANAPOLIS - The last offensive lineman from the Southwestern Athletic Conference to attend the NFL Combine was Saints left tackle Terron Armstead.
Armstead, the Saints All-Pro left tackle who played collegiately at the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, holds a combine record that still stands. In 2013, Armstead ran the 40-yard dash in a time of 4.71, still the fastest by an offensive lineman since the combine began in 1982.
Alabama State offensive lineman Tytus Howard, the lone SWAC representative at this year's combine, is hoping he can set a new record when he runs on Friday.
"I think I have a shot," said the 6-foot-5, 322 pound Howard. "It's a hard record to break. That's Terron. He's a beast. Fast. But I'm not competing with Terron. I'm going to go out there and competing for myself. Whatever I run, I'm going to do my best and live with it."
Howard's college career began as a walk-on at Alabama State after playing quarterback in high school. He didn't have any college offers. He was a 6-foot-2, 225 pound tight end in college before being moved to tackle. He takes great pride in making the journey from the SWAC to the NFL.
"It feels pretty good to represent the SWAC in a positive way," Howard said. It shows we have players who can come up here and compete with some of the best players in the country."
Howard says the Saints are one of the teams he has met with.
"When draft day comes, whatever team picks me I'm going to go in and give them all I got," Howard said.
Howard, who says he can still throw a football 70 yards, can see his stock rise even more if he is is able to break Armstead's old record in the 40.
"(Terron's)' the last SWAC offensive lineman to come to the combine so I have some big shoes to fill," Howard said. "I know what he did. I'm going to go out there tomorrow and try to compete with that. That's what I'm aiming for."