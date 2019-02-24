Blue Dog Cafe closes in Lake Charles
Blue Dog Cafe has closed its Lake Charles location, The Advocate has confirmed with the restaurant's public relations firm.
“Blue Dog Cafe can confirm that we recently shut the doors to our Lake Charles location," restaurant owner Jacques Rodrigue said in an emailed statement to The Advocate. "Our team is incredibly grateful to the many patrons who supported us over the last three years. We’ve greatly enjoyed servicing this wonderful community and hope to see everyone at our Lafayette location sometime soon.”
Blue Dog Cafe's original location opened in Lafayette in 2000. The Lake Charles restaurant opened in 2015.
The Lafayette location of Blue Dog has undergone chef and menu changes in recent months. It recently announced a new a la carte brunch menu would replace the Sunday brunch buffet.
Things Remembered closing in Acadiana Mall
Personalized gift store Things Remembered will close its store in the Acadiana Mall as the Ohio-based retailer has filed for bankruptcy.
The chain that started 53 years ago filed for Chapter 11 protection and is planning to sell most of its business to Enesco LLC for $17.5 million, according to a report from the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Things Remembered will be closing almost all of its 400 stores, and Enesco plans to purchase 128 stores.
Employees at the Acadiana Mall store said they did not know the exact date of the store's closure. Signs in the windows announce the closure with merchandise 60 percent to 80 percent off.
“The sale to Enesco offers a compelling path forward for Things Remembered, its customers, employees, creditors, vendors and other stakeholders,” Nelson Tejada, president and CEO of Things Remembered, said in a statement. “Among other growth initiatives, we plan to reinvest in our marketing and personalization technology, and to reinvent our in-store experience.”
According to a Reuters report last month, the company has roughly $120 million in debt.
It's the latest news of struggling retailers at the mall. Gap, Gap Kids and Banana Republic stores closed in January. The Charlotte Russe store survived that company's round of closures earlier this month.
Broussard's Hulin Health opens Marksville clinic
Hulin Health has opened its seventh urgent care clinic in Louisiana, with a location in Marksville.
Hulin opened its first SouthStar Urgent Care Clinic in central Louisiana and still plans to open others in Oakdale, Ville Platte and Bastrop. The clinic, at 863 Tunica Drive E. in Marksville, will be open seven days a week and treat patients of all ages with no appointment required.
“The team is extremely excited to have the opportunity to serve the people of Marksville," said Clayt Hulin, founder and CEO of Hulin Health. "Marksville has long been a location that we’ve had interest in, and things aligned recently to allow us entry into that market. We are confident that once the folks in Marksville get to know us, they will come to trust us.”
Hulin Health has urgent care clinics in New Iberia, Lafayette, Abbeville, Eunice and Opelousas.
IberiaBank random acts pay for shoppers' groceries
Associates with IberiaBank celebrated its Random Acts of Kindness Week last week by paying for local shoppers' groceries at stores throughout its footprint.
For many years, the bank has incorporated random acts of kindness into its culture by encouraging associates to build goodwill through kindness. Bankers have purchased gas for people at the pumps, paid off holiday layaways, delivered doughnuts to service workers and picked up lunch tabs. Associates also have volunteered thousands of hours to teach financial literacy, pounded nails on job sites and cooked food for those in need.
IberiaBank has 329 locations, including 191 bank branch offices and three loan production offices, in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri and New York. It also has 29 title insurance offices in Arkansas, Tennessee and Louisiana; mortgage representatives in 87 locations in 12 states; 18 wealth management locations in five states; and an Iberia Capital Partners LLC office in Louisiana.
LSU AgCenter plans classes on beef cattle
The LSU AgCenter will conduct Master Cattleman classes in Jena this spring.
Classes will be held on Monday evenings from March 4 through May 13 at the LaSalle Parish Courthouse in Room 23.
Topics in beef cattle management include pasture agronomy, pasture weeds, beef cattle nutrition, reproduction, breeding and selection, animal health, cattle handling, economics and marketing, and end product.
“From these classes, producers will learn basic knowledge and the latest research on these topics, ways to improve production efficiency, knowledge to implement best management practices, understanding of the importance and care of natural resources and animal well-being, and become Beef Quality Assurance-certified,” said AgCenter regional livestock specialist Jason Holmes.
The registration fee is $125 and includes the curriculum, evening meals, Louisiana Master Cattleman metal farm sign and class handouts.
For more information or to register, contact Holmes at jholmes@agcenter.lsu.edu or (318) 368-2999, or Jim McCann at jmccann@agcenter.lsu.edu or (318) 649-2663.
Wildlife group seeking award nominations
The Louisiana Wildlife Federation is accepting nominations for the 55th Governor's State Conservation Achievement Awards.
The program recognizes people and organizations making outstanding contributions to the natural resource welfare and environmental quality of their community, parish and the state. There are eight award categories: professional, volunteer, business, educator, youth, elected official, communications and organization.
The nomination deadline is March 4, and awards will be presented April 27 at a banquet at Ashley Manor in Baton Rouge.
The program recognizes significant efforts to conserve fish and wildlife resources, enhance opportunities for residents to enjoy outdoor recreation, improve the quality of the environment, and/or educate and advocate on behalf of our natural resources in Louisiana.
Details and a nomination form are posted at lawildlifefed.org or contact the federation's office at (225) 344-6707 or email lwf@lawildilfed.org.