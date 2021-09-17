West Feliciana entered the fourth quarter trailing by 22 points before rallying and nearly completing the comeback, but was stopped short by the Brusly defense.
Jared Anderson picked off Joel Rogers’ pass with 50 seconds left to secure Brusly’s 33-30 win in the Panthers’ home opener Friday night.
How it was won
West Feliciana (1-2, 1-1) got on the board first thanks to Archer Pangburn’s 34-yard field goal early in the second quarter.
Brusly (3-0, 2-0) responded on its next possession with Sammy Daquano’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Tucker Smalley.
Twenty-five seconds later, the Saints were celebrating a touchdown thanks to Aeneaus Lemay’s 66-yard touchdown run. A successful two-point conversion gave West Feliciana an 11-6 lead with 8:20 left before halftime.
The Panthers tacked on two scores before halftime. Ryder Rabalais scored on a 1-yard run and, as time expired in the first half, Daquano found Klain Popleon in the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown to give Brusly a 21-11 halftime lead.
Rabalais and Daquano had touchdown runs of 24 yards and 7 yards, respectively, in the third quarter to boost the Panther lead to 33-11 heading into the fourth.
The Saints started their fourth quarter run with Rogers’ 60-yard touchdown pass to Lemay. West Feliciana recovered the ensuing onside kick and 34 seconds later, Jaterius Johnson plunged in the end zone from 3 yards out to cut the Brusly lead to 33-23.
Daquano threw an interception on Brusly’s next drive which set up West Feliciana with good field position. The drive ended with Rogers’ 3-yard touchdown run. Pangburn’s extra point put the score at 33-30.
Brusly’s offense had the ball facing a first-and-10 with 1:10 seconds left with West Feliciana having one timeout left. Brusly fumbled the snap and the Saints recovered on the 50-yard line, which set up Anderson’s interception.
Player of the game
Ryder Rabalais, Brusly: Rabalais rushed for 70 yards on 13 attempts with two touchdowns. Daquano threw for 154 yards and two scores and rushed for 40 yards and another score.
Anderson made his second interception in as many weeks.
They said it
Hudson Fuller, West Feliciana coach: “You gotta commend Brusly. It’s really evident they’re a well-coached team, great attention to detail and they play hard. Really proud of our kids and their decision to keep playing hard. We saw a flash in there of what we’re capable of doing if we can consistently put it all together.”
Hoff Schooler, Brusly coach: “We put ourselves in that situation. We should’ve never been in that situation. Up three scores going into the fourth quarter, and we need to find a way to finish. Hats off to them. They’re a good football team. We knew they wouldn’t quit. Same scenario last year. We were up 21-0 at their place last year and they didn’t quit. They came back and made it a three-point game. We have to learn when it’s good football teams to go and finish the game.”