Eggplant Stew
6-8 servings. Recipe is by Debra Broussard-Taghehchian
3 large onions, cut into slivers
1¾ cup vegetable oil, divided
2 pounds Italian or Japanese eggplants, peeled with stem ends left intact
1 tablespoon tomato paste
½ teaspoon granulated garlic
1 tablespoon ground turmeric
¼ teaspoon cayenne
Salt to taste
¼ cup boiling water
1 gram saffron threads (typical encapsulated amount in small, store-bought bottle)
1/3 cup yellow split peas — slow cook style, uncooked
1 teaspoon dried lime powder
4-5 Roma or Campari tomatoes, halved lengthwise
1 cup chicken or vegetable broth
1 lemon
1. Preheat oven to 350 F.
2. In a skillet, saute whole eggplants in 1/4-inch of vegetable oil, turning until brown on all sides. Add more vegetable oil, as necessary. Remove from skillet and place on a baker’s rack or a tilted plate to drain excess oil.
3. In a separate skillet, saute onions in 1/4-cup vegetable oil until a dark, caramel color.
4. Make a well in the center of the caramelized onions and fry the tomato paste in the well, stirring constantly for 1-2 minutes. Mix the fried tomato paste into the onions.
5. Add granulated garlic, turmeric, cayenne and salt to the onion-tomato paste mixture. Stir to combine. Remove from heat.
6. In a small bowl, combine 1/4-cup boiling water with the saffron and set aside.
7. In a 9-inch by 12-inch rectangular casserole dish, spread the onion-tomato mixture in an even layer.
8. Sprinkle the uncooked yellow split peas evenly atop the onion-tomato mixture.
9. Sprinkle the dried lime atop the yellow split peas.
10. Arrange the whole, browned eggplants to form a continuous layer.
11. Place the halved tomatoes, seed side down atop the eggplant layer to form a scattered layer of tomatoes.
12. Pour the saffron water mixture evenly over the layers.
13. Pour chicken broth over the layers until level with the eggplants.
14. Squeeze the juice of one lemon on top.
15. Cover with foil and bake for one hour. When done, peas should be tender and eggplant easily pierced with a fork.
16. Serve with basmati rice and plain yogurt on the side.
Steamed Basmati Rice (Polo)
6-8 servings. Recipe is by Debra Broussard-Taghehchian
3 cups basmati rice
2 tablespoons salt
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 medium-sized Yukon gold potato, peeled and thinly sliced
½ cup water
1. Rinse rice 6-10 times. Drain.
2. Place rice and 2 tablespoons salt in medium-sized bowl, add hot tap water until covered to a depth of 2 inches above the level of the rice. Soak for at least a half-hour or overnight.
3. Heat 6 cups water in a large pot, when it reaches boiling, add the rice along with its soak water and return to a boil. Boil for 5 minutes until al dente. Drain (do not rinse) and set aside.
4. In a heavy 5-quart nonstick pot with a lid, add 2 tablespoons vegetable oil and layer the sliced potato along the bottom.
5. Scoop the drained rice into the pot and shape it into a mound atop the layer of potatoes. Poke holes in the rice mound.
6. Add a 1/2-cup of water to the pot then cover with a heavy-duty paper towel or dish towel and the lid. The towel will keep steam from escaping and absorb excess moisture.
7. Cook over medium-high heat for five minutes.
8. Reduce to low heat, cook for 45 minutes until a crust forms along the bottom. The cooked potato crust should release when the pot is gently shaken. Remove from heat.
9. After removing the lid and towel, place serving plate upside down atop the pot and invert using oven mitts, releasing the rice with the crunchy, golden potatoes revealed on top.
Cucumber Salad (Salad-e Shirazi)
6-8 servings. Recipe is by Debra Broussard-Taghehchian
2 English cucumbers or 10 small Persian cucumbers, partially peeled and chopped small
5-6 Roma or Campari tomatoes, chopped small
1 shallot or ¼ red onion, chopped fine
5-7 sprigs fresh mint, chopped fine
½ teaspoon dried mint
2-3 tablespoons vegetable oil
Juice of one lemon
Salt and black pepper to taste
1. Gently combine all the above ingredients.
2. Chill