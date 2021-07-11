Bank to build Carencro branch
CLB The Community Bank will open a Carencro branch after it bought property there last month and could expand to other locations in the Lafayette market.
The Jonesville-based institution, which entered the Lafayette market last year, bought the 1½-acre property at 3500 NE Evangeline Thruway in the Center Square shopping center from Castille Real Estate Co. for $832,000, documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court show.
Officials with the bank, which changed its name from the Catahoula-LaSalle Bank in 2019, hope to begin construction later this year. The move could be the first in a series for the small bank.
Its current location is 2701 Johnston St., Suite 101.
“It’s obviously a booming area,” said Chris Tassin, the bank’s information security officer. “We just felt it was time. It was time to expand out. Lafayette was a good place for us to start. We are definitely community-focused. That’s our goal.”
The Carencro location will be the bank’s seventh and the second bank to establish a presence in the city in recent months. Opelousas-based St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank opened in the old MidSouth Bank location on Veterans Drive last year.
Officials: Month could be tourism record
This month could be a record-setting month for tourism in Lafayette Parish with the number of events slated as convention travel starting to bounce pack following the coronavirus-related shutdown.
Officials with the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission say it could be the biggest July on record and result in as many as 18,000 room nights with the 11 events scheduled for the month. Many of the events are sports-related, including tournaments in Lafayette, Broussard and Youngsville.
"Our team has been working hard in the last 15 months during the COVID pandemic with our partners to make gains anywhere we can and bring the tourism industry back to life as soon as possible,” commission CEO Ben Berthelot said. “It's encouraging to see so many events planned for the month of July that will hopefully lead to a strong finish for the second half of 2021."
New events include the 2021 True Talent — All American Football Games, Louisiana Little League State Softball Championships, 2021 State Ducks Unlimited Convention, LA Rural Water Association Annual Convention and 2021 USSSA Southern Black Softball Association.
Returning events include the 2021 NPC National Bodybuilding Championship, 2021 PONY Girls Fastpitch World Series, USSSA Softball State Men's/Women’s D/E, Shetland Pony World Series, Pinto Pony World Series and Pinto Plus Pony World Series.