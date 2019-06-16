Alston Adele Bagot
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Francis Bagot III
• Graduated from St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Jackson, Mississippi.
• Attending Louisiana State University.
After studying at the Universita Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Milan, Italy, Miss Alston Adele Bagot will return to Baton Rouge to continue her studies in finance at LSU and be near family.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Francis Bagot III, of Baton Rouge, formerly of New Orleans by way of Jackson, Mississippi. Her mother is the former Dona Marie Hoffmann, of Palm Beach, Florida.
Alston attended St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Jackson, where she was the cheerleading captain, a member of the varsity soccer team, yearbook editor, a Youth Ambassador for Mississippi Children's Museum and on the St. Andrew's Chapel Council. A high honor roll student, she was also a peer leader and attended the Apex Leadership Summit at the University of Mississippi.
At LSU, she is in the Ogden Honors College, is the Phi Mu art chairwoman and volunteers at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.
She has worked in accounting and retail and interned at the Mississippi Museum of Art.
She loves the film "Mamma Mia" because, she said, it is an example of "friendship, love and family, how perseverance and courage can see you through hardships in life, and it does all of this in a fun and casual manner. Not to mention the songs are to die for!"
In previous Carnival seasons, she was a maid in Harlequins and a lady-in-waiting in Dorians.