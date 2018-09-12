In honor of their granddaughter, Hilaire and Ethel Lanaux of New Orleans have made a "transformational" gift to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to fund prevention, education and early detection services in Covington.
Hillary Lanaux died in 2001 at age 20 following a battle with aggressive soft-tissue sarcoma. She was under the care of Dr. Jack Saux, a Northshore Oncology Associates physician, who is now also caring for her grandfather.
The gift, one of the largest received in the state for cancer education and early detection, will fund programs in Covington and Houma, where more than 3,500 people are diagnosed with cancer each year.
Mary Bird Perkins’ mobile medical clinic, in partnership with St. Tammany Parish Hospital and Terrebonne General Medical Center, travels throughout the Covington and Houma areas and beyond screening people for breast, colorectal, skin, oral and prostate cancers.