Last week it was announced that the U.S. Air Force would be assisting southwest Louisiana with mosquito control in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta.
Two Air Force C-130 Hercules aircrafts from the United States Air Force’s 910th Airlift Wing, based in Youngstown, Ohio, were scheduled to spray Lafayette Parish on Sunday, according to a statement from Lafayette Consolidated Government.
The operation was scheduled to begin around sunset Sunday and continue for up to five hours. During that time, an Air Force C-130H, modified with the Modular Aerial Spray System (MASS), would disperse the pesticide "naled."
However, some Lafayette Parish residents expressed concern when they saw the low-flying planes over the parish again on Monday night, when there had been no indication it would be continuing after Sunday.
At a Tuesday news conference, Jamie Angelle, spokesperson for Lafayette Consolidated Government, said LCG was also surprised by the planes. He said the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management had not notified city-parish officials of the additional spraying. He apologized to any residents who might have been outside at the time and were alarmed by the low-flying aircraft.
Each plane can treat about 120,000 acres in one mission, a news release said, noting aerial application of insecticide is the most effective way to rapidly reduce the number of mosquitoes in an area without endangering people, pets or other animals.
Angelle said in a statement that about 105,000 acres were sprayed Monday and that the remaining 31,000 are to be sprayed Thursday night, weather permitting. Because of Hurricane Zeta, there was no spraying scheduled for Tuesday or Wednesday.
This isn't the first time military planes have assisted with mosquito control following a hurricane. A similar "mosquito air raid" happened in the Houston, Texas, area following Hurricane Harvey in 2017, according to local media reports.
Since Hurricane Delta made landfall on Oct. 9, mosquito control efforts have ramped up across southwest Louisiana, including in Acadiana.
Earlier this month, Lafayette Consolidated Government announced there would be increased mosquito spraying in the area with assistance from neighboring parishes in the aftermath of the storm.
Applications by the C-130s are also planned in Acadia and Jeff Davis parishes.