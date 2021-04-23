IOTA It was a good Thursday for Northwest at the District 5-3A track meet held at Iota High School.
The Raiders swept both the boys and girls festivities, stacking up 136 points in each of the contests.
Northwest was especially dominant in girls relay events, where the team won each event.
Much of that dominance can be attributed to Aryn Pitre, the outstanding track performer on the girls side. Pitre herself accounted for 32.5 points on the day.
“We’ve really been pushing ourselves at practice to perform to the best of our abilities,” Pitre said. “Today, I honestly didn’t feel like I did all I could do due to recovery times. But, I think next week (in regionals), there will be a better outcome.”
It’s hard to imagine better than four first-place showings on Pitre’s behalf.
She won each of the 100M, 200M and 400M sprints. She was especially dominant in the 400, where she outpaced her next closest competitor, Church Point’s Madison Melancon, by six seconds en route to victory.
“When you have a competitor like (Aryn), it doesn’t take a lot of pressure off of her teammates because it’s such a team sport,” Northwest track coach Leon Citizen said. “But, she does do a great job and was really important for us today.”
It was far from Pitre doing it alone for Northwest. She accounted for only four of the 16 first-place showings the Raiders put up between the boys and girls meets.
However, it was an important step at they prepare for the regional meet next week.
“I now practice-wise, we’re going to work on speed and getting our form right, even if we are fatigued,” Pitre said. “I know (as a team), we’re going to move things around so we can qualify as many people as possible for state.”
Northwest's boys title was also powered by two wins from Ethon Aucoin in the 800 (2:19.64) and the 1600 (5:16.96).
Ville Platte was second in the girls side, narrowly missing top honors by only four points with 132. On the boys side, Church Point was right behind Northwest with 130 points.
Ville Platte's girls were paced by double winner Kayden Coward on the field side with firsts in the long jump (15-8) and in the high jump (4-8), as well as two firsts from Vandryua Wilson in the 1600 (6:21.71) and the 3200 (14:27.37).
Church Point's boys, meanwhile, won three of the four relays, as well as winning efforts from Armstead Mouton in the 200 (23.23), Bryce LeJeune in the 3200 (12:16.42), Khaled Babineaux in the long jump (20-7.25) and Dylan Stelly in the javelin (153-5).