The Krewe of Carrollton set virtual sail upon the Grand Ballroom of the Hilton New Orleans Riverside at its annual bal masque Friday and revealed to its members and guests “Treasures of the Sea.”
It was a fitting theme for the fourth-oldest krewe in Carnival, founded in 1924, whose iconic throws have become the hand-decorated shrimp boots crafted by its many members.
Miss Jenna Elizabeth LaBruzza, the daughter of Mr. and Mr. Brian Paul LaBruzza, reigned over the affair as Queen Carrollton XCV.
Serving in her majesty’s court were eight maids, whose entrance in colorful hoop skirts represented various aquatic creatures, legends associated with the sea or aspects of the harvest of the nearby Gulf and seafood industry. The maids were Misses Rebecca Jude Audibert, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brett Joseph Audibert, as the legend of Atlantis; Shelby Camille Boyd, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Boyd, represented shrimp; Shelby Rosalie Brandstetter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Patrick Brandstetter IV personified an octopus; and Brianne Elizabeth Kron, daughter of Mrs. Sheri Marie Kron, symbolized dolphins.
Also in the court were Misses Brooke Alyssa Melerine, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Andrew Melerine, who evoked sea turtles; Holly Renee Monk, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elvin Ray Monk, represented king crabs; Kylie Grace O’Brien, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lance Michael O’Brien, emblematic of sea horses and Caroline Elizabeth Turley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Joseph Turley Jr. recalled the legend of mermaids.
Ladies-in-waiting, attired in white, were Misses Madison Claire Ayme, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Louis Ayme Jr.; Ava Marie Brocato, daughter of Ms. Chloe Frances Brocato; Elizabeth Winifred Eshleman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roch Eshleman; Skyler Mae Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Joseph Falgout III; Carly Ann Pitfield, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chad Michael Pitfield; Cecilia Amy Strain, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew West Strain; Evangeline Rose Wendt, daughter of Mrs. Caroline Williamson Wendt and the late Mr. Richard Paul Wendt Jr.; and Noelle Marie Youngblood, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Erik Louis Youngblood.
Her majesty wore a gown of imported gold silk and gold lace. The skirt was adorned with Austrian rhinestones and appliqués. The Medici collar matched the gold of the dress and was covered in matching lace, finished with Austrian rhinestones and hand-beaded fringe.
King Carrollton XCV wore a costume that matched that of his queen. Their majesties’ royal mantles were of silver and gold with the krewe emblem in the center. Rhinestone crowns that featured the krewe emblem and scepters completed their ensembles.
Serving as pages to the queen were Misses Avery Claire and Margaret Rose Bourgeois, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Bourgeois; and Master Gregory Paul Ruiz III, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ruiz Jr.
Pages to the king were Masters Emerson Jacob Diebold, son of Mr. and Mrs. Derick Jacob Diebold; Cole Joseph Herrington-Loup, son of Candace and Nicole Herrington-Loup; Jase Joseph Fazzio, son of Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Jopseph Fazzio; and Gabriel Jules Romaguera, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Jules Romaguera Jr.
The captain sported a white silk costume embellished with Austrian crystals. Like his collar, his jeweled headdress was heavily beaded and topped by white plumage. He wore a short cape displaying the crest of the krewe with red and purple adornments. With a wave of his crystal-bedecked scepter, another crest — a colorful neon sculpture — was lit with the traditional Carnival colors of purple, green and gold.
The officers, each similarly masked, wore purple velvet costumes trimmed in gold and bearing long purple capes depicting the crest of the krewe Their headdresses bore matching purple plumage.
Mr. Pendleton W. Larsen Jr. served as general chairman of the ball with Mr. Philip S. Lundgren acting as honorary general chairman. Mr. Michael J. Haydel, Dr. David Mulnick, and Dr. Jack Jacob served as vice general chairmen.
Following the ball, a dinner dance was held in honor of the royal court. David Hansen’s New Orleans Garden District Orchestra, The Yat Pack and Mixed Nuts provided the musical entertainment.