The seventh annual Code Red Chili Cook-off and Salsa Competition is set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 21.
Attendees will sample chili and salsa while teams compete for prizes, at the Historic Village in downtown Zachary. Admission and parking are free. Tasting bands are $15 each for unlimited chili and salsa tasting, and attendees can vote on favorites in the People’s Choice Competition.
Voting tickets sold on site. Chairs and blankets welcome.
In addition to the spicy food, there will be an arts and crafts market; live music from Curley Taylor & the Zydeco Trouble, Blue Crab Redemption and more; a Kids Zone with face painting, duck pond, crafts and games; "Grow Your Own Pepper Plant" with the LSU AgCenter; the Sweet Shop with cotton candy, pralines, cookies and baked goods; chili, salsa, hot dogs, cokes, adult beverages and more.
Proceeds benefit the Lane Foundation.
Amateurs and professionals of all ages are welcome for the competitions. To enter, contact planning committee members — Mary Landry at (225) 921-0152, Jennifer Boyd at (225) 921-9485 or Scott Masterson at (225) 268-8623 — for a team entry packet or visit www.LaneRMC.org.
For an arts and crafts vendor entry form visit www.LaneRMC.org or contact Theresa Payment at tpayment@lanermc.org or (225) 658-6699.