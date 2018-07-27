Today, the City of New Orleans announced that the New Orleans Recreation Development (NORD) Commission will host four Back to School Fall Expos in August. During the expos, families can learn more about NORD fall programming and upcoming events such as athletics, youth and teen programs, fitness, aquatics, dance, arts, NORD Halloween Spooktacular and Fall Movies in the Park. The NORD Fall Expos are free and open to the public.
Expos will also feature a School Supply Giveaway, in partnership with several organizations, to help families kick off the 2018-2019 school year. Parents must attend the Expo with their children to participate in the School Supply Giveaway. Anyone interested in donating school supplies to be given away at the Expo may drop off new and unused school supplies at any NORD facility or public library, now until Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.
Several partnering organizations will be at the Expo to register individuals for other fall programs being hosted at NORD sites. Additionally, the New Orleans Public Library, Urban League of New Orleans and others will be on-site to provide information and resources about the services offered to the community.
Back to School Fall Expos:
• Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Stallings St. Claude Rec Center, 4300 St. Claude Ave.
Behrman Rec Center, 2529 General Meyer Ave.
• Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Lyons Rec Center, 624 Louisiana Ave.
Joe W. Brown Rec Center, 5601 Read Blvd.
Anyone interested in registering for NORD fall programming is invited to visit the NORD recreation center where each class will be held to register. For more information on classes, locations, dates and times, please visit www.nordc.org or call (504) 658-3052.
The St. Charles Parish Department of Community Services will be hosting their annual Youth Rally on August 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at R.K. Smith Middle School in Luling.
“Centered on the theme ‘Be in Control of Your Game,’ this year’s event will focus on helping our youth to develop the skills necessary to make positive choices in all areas of their life,” said Community Services Director Joan Diaz. “There will be activities that promote the development of a positive self-image and helping them to make good choices as they encounter daily challenges.
In addition to door prizes and food, the event is set to include interactive keynote speaker from Nashville, GAME MASTER along with a DJ. Additionally, there will be break-out sessions geared towards the importance of education, social media safety, substance abuse prevention and health and wellness.
It will also feature free school supplies donated by the United Way of St. Charles for the first 700 children in attendance.
Other event sponsors of the Youth Rally include the St. Charles Sheriff’s Office, Alpha Daughters of Zion, Blessed to be a Blessing and St. Charles Parish Public Schools.
For more information on this event, please contact the Department of Community Services at (985) 764-7944.
YEHUDA LODGE #168, FINANCIAL EMPOWERMENT SEMINAR
Date: August 4, 2018
Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm
Location: Community Book Center, 2523 Bayou Road, New Orleans, LA 70119
Yehuda Lodge #168 is hosting a financial empowerment seminar. The seminar will include an overview of the following subjects: financial planning; banking relationships; establishing, acquiring, and maintaining credit; credit improvement strategies; branding and marketing strategies; grant writing; and entrepreneurship.
Admission is free and open to the public. Entrepreneurs are encouraged to participate. Space is limited. Please R.S.V.P. at (504) 439-3378.
SPEAKERS:
Alaina Fingal, Certified Financial Planner
Thomas Durand, Financial Services Specialist, Hancock Whitney Bank
Lincoln Joseph, Realtor, Presidential Realty
Christiann Morton, Branding and Marketing Expert
William Daly-Casillas, Credit Repair
Nia K. Davis, Life Coach
Annette J. Morris, Grant Writer
ENTREPRENEURS:
The Cupcake Fairies, Serenity Spa, Ego’s Gentlemen Spa, and many more.
Yehuda Lodge #168 (AASRFM) is a non-profit masonic lodge looking to uplift, contribute to, and to support our community. Our focus during this event is to support entrepreneurship; to increase financial literacy, and to manifest dreams. We ask that all that attend to put the information to practice and strive to make their dreams come true.
