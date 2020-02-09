The Krewe of Romany celebrated its 71st annual Mardi Gras ball on Feb. 8 at the Raising Cane's River Center with a theme of "Parrothead Paradise."
Ball Captain Brandi Sharp AlJariri made her entrance as the “ParrotHead Gypsy” to open the ball. She was attended by Page Yousef “Henry” Muhammed AlJariri, son of the ball captain and her husband, Muhammed AlJariri, and grandson to krewe member Jean Sharp.
Reigning over the evening were Queen Romany LXXI Danielle Renee Cavalier, daughter of Terrie and Danny Cavalier, and King Romany LXXI Darryl Scott Varnado, husband of krewe member Amy Cotton Varnado.
The queen was attended by Pages Faye Buco, daughter of Rebekah and Daniel Buco; Adelaide Mary Fabre, daughter of Ashley and Travis Fabre; Amelia Jane Meng, daughter of Chelsea and Greg Meng; Ruby Cecilia Boyd, daughter of Angela and Matt Boyd and granddaughter of krewe member Denise Dobson; and Emma Kyoko Brown, daughter of Ashley and Dane Brown and granddaughter of krewe member Carla Brown.
The king was attended by Pages Rob C. Murry IV, son of Cindy and Robert Murry; Matthew “Parks” McGucken, son of Ami and Matt McGucken; and Keegan Joseph Moore, son of Julie Scartino and grandson of krewe member Peggy Moore.
The five parrothead themed maid’s costumes represented some of Jimmy Buffett’s most popular songs. As they made their entrances, feathered wings complimented their costumes while dancing in the water to a well-known tune.
Madeline Elise Watson, daughter of Heather and Darrrell Watson, represented “Boat Drinks.” She was escorted by her father.
Mary-Hannah Kathryn Varnado, daughter of Amy and Darryl Varnado, represented “Cheeseburger in Paradise.” She was escorted by her father.
Valerie Elizabeth Williams, daughter of Diane and Will Williams, represented “Changes in Latitudes." She was escorted by her father.
Cheyanne Taylor Sutton, daughter of Brandi Sutton Babin and Dane Sutton, represented “Volcano.” She was escorted by her stepfather Keith Babin.
Clarissa “Keegan” Haik, daughter of Glynnis and John Haik, represented “Pencil Thin Mustache.” She was escorted by her father.
Taking their final bow were 2019's court, ball Captain Brenda Pitre Torrence, Queen Romany LXX Bonnie Colleen O’Brien and King Romany LXX John Keith Williams, and Maids Olivia Helen Baudin, Brenna Mechelle Crawford, Marian Kate Luzier and Jane Yvonne Zaruba.
Krewe board members are President Maria Rowland, Vice President Tara Schwartz, Treasurer Kim Mitchell, Secretary Heather St. Germain, members-at-large Ashley Fabre and Collette Lambert and special adviser Jean Sharp.
In keeping with tradition, the women of the krewe performed dances to “Mexico,” and the krewe couples twirled to “Brown Eyed Girl.” Jerisse Bolton Grantham was the choreographer.
Following the tableau, the ball continued with dancing to Souled Out.
Master of ceremonies for the evening was Robert Chandler. Stage attendants were Brandt Richard, Brent Lambert, Bobby Mitchell, Neil St. Germain and Paul Schwartz. Stage design and execution was by Tony Arieux, of American Audio Visual, and sound was by Bill Bennett, of Sound South. Court costumes were designed by Todd Averette and constructed by Jean Sharp.