Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Ernie Banks, 52, 15580 George O'Neal Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control of a vehicle and suspended or revoked driver's license.
- Myles Bourgeois, 19, 3082 Lyons Road, Lake Arthur, Louisiana, first-offense DWI.
- Terrance Sanford, 4748 N. Winnebago St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control and no driver's license.