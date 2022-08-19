Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will host an event Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Goodwood Library in Baton Rouge to present Andrew Hundley, the executive director of the Louisiana Parole Project.
The event, “Coffee and Lagniappe,” will touch on Hundley’s work with helping formerly incarcerated men and women successfully reenter society. Hundley will discuss ways in which the Louisiana Parole Project provides advocacy and reentry support to men and women who were sentenced to life or to other extreme sentences, according to a press release.
Hundley was paroled in 2016 from a life sentence as a juvenile offender. He now has a master’s degree in criminology and justice from Loyola University in New Orleans. Under his leadership, the Louisiana Parole Project has expanded to offer direct legal representation and to promote justice reforms.
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is a part of Louisiana State University Online and Continuing Education. OLLI is a network of “124 university-affiliated programs developed for adults who are ages 50 and older,” according to the LSU Online website.
The event will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 and is open to OLLI members and non-members without charge.