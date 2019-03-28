Spring brings a shower of school events that are aimed at both raising funds and family fun. Here are some of them.
BOOSTERTHON FUN RUN: The St. Rita Home & School Association will hold a Boosterthon Fun Run to raise funds for technology upgrades on Thursday, April 4. Relatives and friends can support the school by making pledges toward the number of laps a student runs. For information or to make a donation, call the school office, (504) 737-0744.
MORRIS JEFF COMMUNITY SCHOOL: The Feria de Primavera community celebration benefiting Morris Jeff Community School will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the school's Lopez Campus, 211 S. Lopez St., Mid-City. Entertainment includes music by Los Pelicanos and flamenco and salsa dancers. For information, email Feria@MorrisJeffSchool.org or go to www.morrisjeffschool.org.
ST. DOMINIC: The 2019 St. Dominic School Spring Fair will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 6 in the schoolyard, 6326 Memphis St., New Orleans, with the Topcats band performing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
ST. MARY'S DOMINICAN HIGH SCHOOL: A Fine Arts Festival and three performances of the musical "Godspell" will take place April 12-13 at St. Mary's Dominican High School, 7701 Walmsley Ave. "Godspell" presentations will be at 7 p.m. Friday and at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Sister Ambrose Reggio Gymnasium. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for Dominican students and children 12 and younger at www.stmarysdominican.org. At the Fine Arts Festival, more than 150 pieces of artwork by students will be on display in Alumnae Hall.
CABRINI HIGH SCHOOL: The theater department at Cabrini High School will present "Disney's The Little Mermaid" as its spring musical at 7 p.m. April 11-13 at the school, 1400 Moss St., New Orleans. The Friday performance will be preceded by Ariel's Birthday Bash, marking the 30th anniversary of the show, for girls ages 4-8. Play tickets are $15 for reserved seating, $12 for general admission. To make a reservation, email charris@cabrinihigh.com. Tickets for the birthday bash, which includes dinner and activities, are $25 at cabrinihigh.com/ariel-birthday-bash-tickets.
MARTY GRAS: The Marty Gras fundraising concert to benefit the Marty Hurley Band Endowment at Brother Martin High School will begin at 6 p.m. May 30 at Tipitina's, 501 Napoleon Ave., New Orleans. Performers will include Bag of Donuts, Peabody, Bucktown All-Stars and the Brother Martin Stage Band & Drumline. General admission is $25 and VIP admission is $100, with tickets available at www.brothermartin.com/martygras.