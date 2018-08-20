SHORT-TERM RENTALS HEAT UP AGAIN
As debate over the future of short-term rentals is set to return to City Hall next month, short-term rental companies (STRs) and their supporters are hosting a series of community meetings to pitch their compromise proposal. Following the New Orleans City Council’s citywide moratorium on most whole-home rentals, STR platform HomeAway has pitched a “Whole-Home, Whole Community” compromise for a “comprehensive and enforceable policy that works for all.”
The pitch follows the City Council’s unanimous approval of a “ban” on temporary STRs, which allow a property to be rented on platforms like Airbnb for up to 90 days a year. The City Council also tasked the City Planning Commission to study STR policies in similarly sized cities and whether additional restrictions need to be in place.
HomeAway wants to limit STRs to two per block, raise STRs’ fees into the Neighborhood Housing Improvement Fund, lift the ban in the French Quarter, place a citywide cap on rentals to 6,000 (there are roughly 4,300 now), exempt blighted properties from STR rules for development, and allow “residents” to seek an unlimited number of licenses.
Housing advocates have pushed for a “one host, one home” policy that would limit STRs to rooms and housing on the operators’ property. The council also is mulling whether to introduce a homestead exemption requirement for STR operators, which would require STR owners to be domiciled in New Orleans. “Domicile” is a stricter standard than “residence,” because a person can have many residences — but only one domicile.
In a letter to the CPC, HomeAway says the “one host” plan would be “tantamount to a ban and would have significant consequences.”
HomeAway and New Orleans STR group Alliance for Neighborhood Prosperity will discuss the plans at several meetings this week (all meetings start at 5:30 p.m.): Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the George Wein Center; Wednesday, Aug. 23 at KIPP Leadership Academy; Thursday Aug. 24 at the Rosa F. Keller Memorial Library; and Thursday, Aug. 30 at the Algiers Library.
The Short-Term Rental Committee — a community group that has spoken against the proliferation of STRs — also will host a meeting this week to discuss City Hall’s legislation. The group hosts a meeting from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22 at Lake Vista Community Center (6500 Spanish Fort Blvd.)
The CPC’s public comment period has been extended through this week. The CPC staff will likely present its findings to the full commission on Sept. 25.
Quote of the week
"Our friendship spans 50 years and it progressed to me being deemed her spiritual counselor. ... One of the highlights of my singing career was performing with her on the main stage at the Essence Music Festival. May the Lord bless and comfort the Franklin family in this time of grief. She’s gone, but will never be forgotten.”
— Bishop Paul S. Morton, Sr., co-pastor of Greater St. Stephen Full Gospel Baptist Church in New Orleans, memorializing Aretha Franklin, who died last week at 76. Morton performed with Franklin at the 2012 Essence Music Festival.
Connecting Crescent Park to Spanish Plaza? It may happen
In the next few months, the Audubon Commission will host community meetings for its vision of the wharves-turned-park project along the Mississippi River — a link between Spanish Plaza and Crescent Park to turn the riverfront into a 3-mile linear park. Ahead of those meetings, there are questions among residents and the New Orleans City Council about the park’s future, based on a plan drawn up by former Mayor Mitch Landrieu that hands the Public Belt Railroad to the Port of New Orleans, with the Audubon Commission as the steward for a park sprawl from Woldenberg Park into the Marigny.
“This all happened before [Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s] administration and this council and we would like to just put on public record what’s going on,” District C Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer said at the Council’s Governmental Affairs Committee Aug. 14. “It’s best if we go in and have an open process.”
A recent article in TIME from author and Tulane University professor Walter Isaacson stirred some controversy after he suggested a live music venue could land on the wharves. Isaacson told Gambit he was speaking more broadly to the kinds of amenities in other public park projects, rather than a specific plan here.
But live performance venues aren’t necessarily off the table. The two park districts governing each wharf — Gov. Nicholls in the Vieux Carre Park District, and Esplanade in the Regional Open Space District — have markedly different permissions under the city’s comprehensive zoning ordinance, the governing document for land use in New Orleans. Under a Vieux Carre Park District, only playgrounds are permitted uses, and a museum would be a conditional use. But in a Regional Open Space District, such as the one on Esplanade, live performance venues and outdoor amphitheaters are considered permitted uses. The Esplanade Avenue end of the park would be within a few blocks of several venues along Frenchmen Street.
Meg Lousteau, director of Vieux Carre Property Owners, Residents and Associates (VCPORA), said she was “alarmed” to hear rumors of a venue and is concerned that a more-intense use of the park space could overwhelm “what is basically a dead end.”
Audubon will discuss plans with VCPORA at its Aug. 28 meeting at the Omni Royal Orleans.
Nora Navra library sets grand reopening
The New Orleans Public Library's (NOPL) Nora Navra branch, which has been shuttered since Hurricane Katrina and the federal levee collapses destroyed it in 2005, will have its grand reopening Aug. 24-25.
It was one of six NOPL branches damaged beyond repair following the storm, and the last to reopen.
The new 7,800-square-foot branch at 1902 St. Bernard Avenue is three times the size of the original library, which opened in 1950. After a soft opening earlier this month, it now is open Monday through Saturday.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other officials will be on hand for a ribbon cutting and official ceremonies, which will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 24.
Ferry terminal plan on hold; Palmer suggests renovation, rather than demolition
After several years of planning and $4 million spent on designs, current plans for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority’s Canal Street ferry terminal project are off the table — for now.
After putting the project out to bid for construction in June, the RTA received four bids last month and rejected all of them. The lowest bid was $26 million, nearly double the RTA’s anticipated budget of $14 million.
RTA executive director Jared Munster says the RTA now is working with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to find additional funds on a state level and to find other sources of funding, outside of the federal grants it received for the project.
At a New Orleans City Council Transportation Committee meeting Aug. 14, District C Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer, who represents the French Quarter and Algiers on either side of the ferry crossing, asked whether the RTA can go for a more “fiscally prudent” option by revisiting the design and renovating what’s there rather than building an entirely new terminal and bridge. Palmer also asked whether RTA could negotiate those terms of the federal grants, which stipulate that the structures be demolished. Munster suggested the project could be contracted out to be done in phases, rather than all at once.
The RTA is still aiming for construction in late 2019 with “substantial completion” by 2021. In the meantime, Munster says RTA is “committed” to bring the project back to public meetings to “show the changes we’re making.”
Palmer argued that while discussion around the project has often brought up the “barrier” between the Moonwalk and the Riverwalk, there hasn’t been significant discussion about ensuring residents are able to use the ferry to get to other transportation at the foot of Canal Street.
“I’m not so concerned about tourists having a pretty vista,” Palmer said. “I’m frankly more concerned that people get to work.”
Entergy planning three solar plants as CEO Rice prepares to step down
Entergy New Orleans plans to construct three solar power facilities to generate 90 megawatts of power, with a New Orleans plant coming online as early as 2020.
The 20-megawatt New Orleans Solar Station is planned on 133 acres on the NASA facility in New Orleans East, and the company also will oversee a 50-megawatt facility outside the parish at its “Iris” plant and another 20-megawatt plant in St. James Parish. Entergy also will roll out a pilot program to help 100 homeowners install solar panels on their rooftops, to be financed through bill credits.
Entergy officials presented the company’s portfolio plans to the New Orleans City Council’s utilities committee Aug. 16 following intense scrutiny from the City Council, the utility’s regulatory body, for its failure to put renewable energy production “on the front burner,” as Council President Jason Williams said. The announcement also came amid council investigations over the use of paid actors to support construction of a controversial gas-fired plant, which the council approved in May. The City Council also applauded Entergy’s withdrawal of a proposed 21 percent rate hike for Algiers ratepayers. Entergy will offer up a new rate proposal next month.
The solar plans and the promises of better cooperation with City Hall came from Entergy President Rod West, who made a rare appearance before the City Council to “renew the company’s commitment to be a stronger partner.” His appearance also intensified rumors that Entergy New Orleans CEO Charles Rice will be stepping down from the company, which The New Orleans Advocate confirmed after the council committee meeting.
“I know we have not made your job easy in recent months,” West said. “We are here to tell you we plan to fix and address that.” (For more, see Clancy DuBos’ “Politics” column, p. 11.)