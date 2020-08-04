LACOMBE — Northshore Technical Community College and the Northshore College Enhancement Foundation have awarded a record number of scholarships to Northshore Technical Community College students for the 2020-2021 academic year, a news release said.
The scholarships support incoming and returning students from each of the college's campuses in St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington and Livingston parishes.
"It has been our tradition to celebrate the ambitions and achievements of the scholarship recipients and the generosity of the donors who support the awards at our annual Chancellor's Sunrise Breakfast, but it was necessary to cancel the event this year due to the COVID 19 pandemic," said Northshore Technical Community College Chancellor William Wainwright. "We are so very proud of the NTCC scholarship recipients for their commitment to achieving their academic goals, even in these extraordinary times. We are also honored by the generosity of the scholarship donors as they continue to provide this vital support."
Incoming NTCC students River Magee, of Abita Springs, and Faith Woods, of Slidell, were selected to receive the prestigious Edward B. Hands Memorial Scholarship, which provides full tuition for two years for outstanding students enrolled in maritime technology or maritime-related fields of study. The scholarship is dedicated to encouraging and developing future professionals in maritime transportation, oceanography and other maritime-related fields. This scholarship was established by Hand's wife, Hilda Hands, in memoriam and tribute to his dedication to lifelong learning and higher education.
This year's Weeks Marine Two-Year Student Workforce Endowed Scholarship in Welding has been awarded to Logan Cutrer, of Bogalusa; and the Weeks Marine Two-Year Student Workforce Endowed Scholarship in Electrician has been awarded to Scott Jourdan, of Abita Springs.
Collin Schneider, of Abita Springs, is the recipient of the full-tuition Weeks Maritime Scholarship, and returning student Jason Bruskotter, of Slidell, was awarded the Weeks Maritime Scholarship, which is awarded annually to a student who has completed at least 12 hours and enrolled in maritime technology. It was established in tribute to Weeks Marine CEO Richard "Dick" Week.
These four recipients have declared majors in these maritime-related trades. The scholarships were established by contributions from Weeks Marine, one of the leading marine construction, dredging and tunneling firms in North America. Weeks Marine has a history of employing NTCC students and graduates.
Additional Northshore College Enhancement Foundation scholarship recipients include Tiffany Twilbeck, of Ponchatoula, winner of the Alphonse "Gator" Abadie Scholarship; Isidro Cartagena, of Slidell, winner of the Carlson Memorial Leadership Scholarship; Teoana Nunnery, of Gloster, Mississippi, Christwood Retirement Community-Health Sciences Scholarship; Brian Jackson, of Bogalusa, Christwood Retirement Community-Technical Maintenance Scholarship; Kimberly Reichard, of Loranger, Joan King Smith Memorial Scholarship; Chelsea Borras, of Amite, Laura Hurdle Memorial Scholarship; Jessica C. Brown, of Slidell, Patricia "Patsy" Wainwright Memorial Scholarship; Lauren Lore, of Mandeville, She Means Business Scholarship; Jessica LaCroix, of Covington, Silky Sullivan Memorial Scholarship; Sarah Mevers, of Bogalusa, Sullivan Vocational Scholarship; and Braeden Holden, of Ponchatoula, Walter Bumphus Scholarship.
The "Gators Give" Scholarship, which is fully funded through Northshore Technical Community College faculty and staff contributions, was awarded to Stephanie Herkes, of Covington; Christa O'Ree, of Bogalusa;, Angel Wilson, of St. Francisville; Nekiren Caleb, of Tickfaw; Heather Hodges, of Denham Springs; Alexis McDaniel, of Hammond; and Katelyn Haley, of Ponchatoula.
In addition to the scholarships provided through the foundation, the college awarded scholarships in Veterinary Technology to Alexandra Veldstra, of Hammond; Madisen Holley, of Abita Springs; and Kristine Fricke, of Baton Rouge. The college also awarded Information Technology scholarships to Braeden Holden, of Ponchatoula; Karrie White, of Bush; Calvin Gavin, of Mandeville; Thomas Anthony, of Pearl River; and Darrellyn Brown, of Ponchatoula.
To learn about the scholarship opportunities for Northshore Technical Community College students or to make a donation to establish or support a scholarship fund, visit northshorecollege.edu.