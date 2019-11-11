The city champions have been crowned in the Greater Baton Rouge USBC event that recently concluded at Circle Bowl and while there should, and will be in this space in the future, a discussion of why and what is the reason for a lack of entries in this event, those that won should be very proud to be called a “city champion.”
I was very lucky to win last year and was very proud of that and I really couldn’t have cared who bowled or who didn’t so I hope this year’s winners take their championship and enjoy it happily.
In the women’s event, Team Pretty captured the title with a 2,714, while Samantha Sims and Haley Young posted an impressive 1,520 to win the handicap doubles. Vera Young and Cheletta Arthur were second at 1,495. Young also took top honors in handicap singles with 783 with Charlotte Stotts at 758.
That should tell you that Young captured handicap all-events by a big margin with 2,284, 101 pins better than Stephanie Graham (2,183) with Arthur third at 2,147. Arthur also won the senior all-events title with Rosie Hunt second at 2,049.
In the Open Championship, Eric’s Stacked Team took the honors at 2,901 with Straight Cash the second place team at 2,842. The first and second were switched in the scratch team totals with Straight Cash taking the honor at 2,813.
Gregory Snee and Tyler Wright was the double winner — scratch and handicap — with a 1,479. In handicap they were two pins better than Stephen Poe and James Neucere at 1,477 with Keith Brooks and Dennis Garner at 1,471. Ian Widdick and Sumner Taylor were second in scratch with 1,443.
Lynell Matthews 795 won the handicap singles with Eric White second at 783 and James Barlow third at 782. That 783 was the high scratch singles with Michael Cook second at 730.
Matthews won the handicap all-events with 2,279 over Ryan White at 2,235.
Cook won scratch all-events at 2,152 over Taylor at 2,109 and Snee at 2,107. Barlow won the senior all-events with 2,173 over Ron Aime at 2,106.
In the special crossover doubles, Taylor and Snee in the open division combined for 1,521 with Matthews and Coleman Eaton scoring 1,509. Snee and Brian Yoches were third at 1,495. In the women’s crossover doubles, Arthur and Joyce Watkins won with 1,501, following by Betty Simon and Jerri Hayman at 1,400 and Jeanine Brouillette and Linda Reed at 1,388.
Lafayette Hall of Fame
Many of you in South Louisiana will know the three newest members of the Lafayette Bowling Association Hall of Fame which were inducted during their recent city tournament (results to come as well in a future column).
Congrats are in order to Michael Broussard, Beth Comeaux and Glynn Arceneaux.
Broussard, the son of HOF member Nolan Broussard, has won some 35 league championships, three N.R. Duff championships and 12 Knights of Columbus tournaments. Mike has a league average high of 231 with six 300 games and two 800 series. Mike shot an "819" series in the Louisiana State Championships in Houma in 2010.
Comeaux is a former member of the then USL Sectional Championship team in 1986. Beth was the first woman to roll a perfect 300 game at Lafayette Lanes. Beth has two 300 games and numerous 700 series with a high of 775. Her league high average is 207. In 2014, Beth was the N.R. Duff City Champion in singles and has several women's and Louisiana State championships.
Finally Arceneaux has served as the Ragin' Cajuns bowling coach for some 40 years. Glynn served as Louisiana State Youth Bowling Association Secretary from 1986 to 2004 and Louisiana Bowling Proprietors Board member from 1989 to 2014. Glynn in that role was state youth tournament director as well. He bowled for USL from 1975 to 1979. His team finished 10th at the ABC Bowling Spectacular National Collegiate Finals in Oklahoma City in 1976.
That’s a pretty good group of inductees I would say.
Spare notes
It’s almost time for high school bowling season to get cranked up again and Baton Rouge area coaches will meet on Nov. 18 at 3:45 p.m. at All-Star Lanes. There will be discussion on the first year of the power rankings and the singles format which hopefully in a future LHSAA meeting will be changed to include some type of championship finals round after the qualifying. We will see.
Remember, the Southern Bowling Congress event is in Baton Rouge in March and the first weekend of April. Entries blanks are (hopefully) out at the centers. This will be the biggest event in Baton Rouge since the 2017 USBC Women’s Championship and its one all bowlers can take part in.
Lots of great scores in the honor roll this week. Let’s salute Jason Craft for an 818 and a 300 game for the men and Deidra Johnson (709), Darian Miller (734), Allyson Jenkins (721), Mary Mansur (724), Sarah Broussard (769), Otia Moore (758) and Keosha Moore (300, 719) for great sets. Loyd Hutchinson (712) and Steve McIntyre (706) had top senior sets. Also 300s by Juan Coston, Jr., John Montgomery, KH Macaluso and Tyler Lewis.
Back with you on Nov. 26. Until then good luck and good bowling.