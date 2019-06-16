Caroline Elizabeth Kavanaugh
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Benjamin Kavanaugh
• Graduated from the Academy of the Sacred Heart
• Attending Villanova University
A stint at the National University of Ireland in Galway is the fall plan for Miss Caroline Elizabeth Kavanaugh, to further her education in civil engineering and sustainability with a goal of working on projects that provide water to those who do not have access to a clean, sustainable source.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Benjamin Kavanaugh. Her mother is the former Jennifer Jane Richard.
At Sacred Heart, Caroline was in the National Honor Society, the treasurer for the student council, president of the Best Buddies Club, a peer support leader, participated in an exchange program to Vienna, Austria, and was salutatorian.
At Villanova in Pennsylvania, she is in Kappa Delta, has been the local program host for the state's Special Olympics, a leader for the university's Delight Ministries chapter, on the dean's list and has traveled to Ghana and Tanzania through the school's Engineering Services Learning program to work with Catholic Relief Services.
This summer, she will travel to Chinandega, Nicaragua, with Amigos for Christ on a fresh water project.
Locally, she has danced with Giacobbe Academy of Dance and appeared as Clara in Delta Festival Ballet's "The Nutcracker," as well as with Burklyn Ballet Theatre in Vermont.
During her sub-deb tenure, she was presented at the President's Ball of the Bienville Club.