Late-night restaurant opens downtown
The Stand on Lee opened at 407 Lee Ave. with a goal of bringing restaurant-quality food to downtown Lafayette's late-night dwellers and visitors.
The restaurant, which is open from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., opened its doors on Aug. 5 and offers standard late-night fare like hamburgers, fries, tater tots and hot dogs. It also offers Philly cheese steak, pulled pork and Cuban sandwiches, owner Robert Lyles said.
"We live downtown and saw a need for quality food sold in the area late at night," Lyles said. "We've got a lot of people in the local area that live around here that have been coming out, and we're already getting some repeat business in the first week. So that's always a good sign about how people are liking the food."
A longtime worker in the food industry, Lyles has run many restaurants in his time in the business, but this is his first time owning a restaurant. He and a few friends pooled their money to start the restaurant, but Lyles is running the show with one other person in the Stand working as his employee.
This two-person operation mostly does takeout, but has outdoor seating and an awning is being installed. Hours will be extended to the daytime once the awning is installed, Lyles said.
Youngsville chamber names director
The Youngsville Chamber of Commerce has named Jessica Willis executive director.
Willis, who has lived in Youngsville for six years and has years of experience in the service industry, will be in charge of adding businesses to the organization and maintaining current membership.
“I believe this will help the businesses in our chamber to become as successful as possible,” she said. “Alongside our board of directors, I am also excited to explore fresh, new ways we can highlight our members to the wonderful people of our community.”
The Youngsville chamber’s mission is to cultivate an environment that encourages local residents and business owners to create relationships in order to develop greater support of local business and generate ideas to improve the quality of life in the community.
PJ's Coffee opening in retail development
A PJ's Coffee will be among the tenants in a retail development in front of the Campion at Lafayette apartments at 1501 W. Pinhook Road.
The retail development is scheduled to be completed in November, said Alpha Management Partners President and CEO Michael Davis.
"We've already signed a partnership with PJ's Coffee and this will be the first location in Lafayette with a drive-thru," he said. "We also have another business signed up, but I can't say who right now, and the third space is still open. We'll be starting construction some time next month."
Each space in the development will be about 1,500 square feet.
Another PJ's Coffee is planned to open in 2020 in the First National Bank of Jeanerette branch office building under construction near River Ranch. PJ's once had a location on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus at 220 E. St. Mary Blvd.
LWCC declares $136M policyholders' dividend
Worker's compensation insurer LWCC has declared a $136 million midyear dividend to be distributed in October to about 20,000 businesses throughout Louisiana.
As a mutual insurance company, LWCC is able to share profits with policyholders when it achieves strong financial results. The midyear dividend does not replace the potential for LWCC’s 2019 dividend, which traditionally would be distributed in the second quarter of 2020.
LWCC President and CEO Kristin W. Wall said the dividend program is made possible by agents’ counseling policyholders and policyholders’ safety improvements.
Through its dividend program, LWCC has returned $848 million to policyholders over a period of 16 consecutive years. This amounts to more than LWCC’s total underwriting profit since inception in 1992. Past dividends have often been used by policyholders to implement safety improvements and invest in their businesses.
Propeller Club conference scheduled
The International Propeller Club Convention & Conference is being hosted by the Propeller Club of the Port of New Orleans Oct. 15-17 at the Hyatt Centric French Quarter.
The event brings together top executives and decision-makers from around the world for educational and networking events and information on the future for ports, fuels and crews, and infrastructure and navigation.
Keynote speakers are U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Karl Schultz and MARAD Administrator Rear Admiral Mark H. “Buz” Buzby.
The cost is $550 until Sept. 30 and $600 thereafter. Information and registration are at https://convention.propellerclub.us.
Experts to address beef cattle operations
Beef cattle industry experts will address producers on how to add value to their operations at a stockmanship and stewardship conference on Oct. 4-5 at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center in West Monroe.
Supported by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the conference is sponsored regionally through a partnership with the LSU AgCenter, Southern University Ag Center and University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service.
Conference topics include low-stress cattle handling demonstrations, facility design sessions and Beef Quality Assurance educational programs with certification available.
The cost is $75 per person, with a discounted student rate of $50. Registration is at http://bit.ly/2GGfoh9 or at the conference website at http://bit.ly/2LShezD.