White Light Night 2020
The annual event in the Mid City Art & Cultural District is going on as planned from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. All artists' tents and other setups will be outdoors, and guests are encouraged to wear masks. For more info, visit facebook.com/midcitymerchants.
A virtual KINETICS
Baton Rouge Gallery's premier live art auction goes online this year, with bidding on more than 30 original works of art starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Event free, but registration required at batonrougegallery.org/kinetics.
Ice skating on the river
Lace up those skates and hit the ice for 75-minute sessions starting Friday at the Raising Cane's River Center. Due to COVID-19, the number of skaters is limited, so registration is recommended. $12-$15 per person. raisingcanesrivercenter.com.