Warm up at the ALGIERS BONFIRE AND CONCERT, at Algiers Point, with Soul Rebels and food vendors. algiersbonfire.com. 5 p.m. Saturday.
Light displays, carousel rides, concessions and activities: It's CHRISTMAS IN LAFRENIERE PARK, 3000 Downs Blvd., Metairie. $5 per vehicle, 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
The KREWE OF JINGLE takes to the streets with a Carnival-style parade at 1 p.m. Saturday, starting at Lee Circle, heading up St. Charles Avenue to Canal Street. downtownnola.com/holidays.