On May 28, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
The Louisiana Manufactured Housing Commission functions to: license manufacturers, retailers, developers, salesmen and installers; work with manufactured home consumers, manufacturers, retailers, developers, salesmen and installers to hear complaints and make determinations relating to construction defects, warranty issues and service complaints; and conduct hearings on any violation of the provisions of the law.
Gary P. Millet, of Prairieville, Phillip David Ridder Jr., of Tickfaw, and Christy A. Smith, of Albany, have been reappointed to the Louisiana Manufactured Housing Commission.
Millet is the owner of Rollin Homes Inc. He will serve as the representative of the 3rd Public Service Commission District.
Ridder is the owner of D.M.B. Mobile Homes and will serve as an at-large member.
Smith is the owner of S.E.T. Mobile Home Movers LLC. She will serve as a representative of the 1st Public Service Commission District.