Saying they were at the end of their rope; state gambling regulators Thursday gave the owners of the failed Slidell casino idea 60 days to either sell their license or have it taken away.

The choice really came down to how long it would take to get the license for DiamondJacks Casino Bossier City, which closed in March 2020, back into commerce, Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chair Ronnie Johns said after the meeting. It would take up to five years for the state take the license, then complete the necessary bids and background checks to reissue one of the state's 15 casino licenses that allow gambling in specific parishes that have agreed. Then the holder of the new license also would need more time complete construction of facilities and open its doors. If the license is sold to another company, then the whole process could be completed in about two years.

P2E, the Richmond, Va.-based company that owns DiamondJacks, began secret negotiations about two weeks ago with Foundation Gaming Group, of Robinsonville, Miss. Foundation owns casinos in Tunica and Vicksburg. The company buys and refurbishes distressed properties, Johns said.

P2E executives skipped the Gaming Control Board hearing that had been scheduled to hear their plans for reopening their Bossier City property, which has been closed since March 2020.

The owners had wanted to move their license from northwest Louisiana to property outside Slidell on Lake Pontchartrain, where they had hoped to build a $325 million casino resort to be called Camellia Bay. But in December to voters of St. Tammany Parish refused to allow casino gambling, which left P2E required to reopen its facility in Bossier City.

Members of the board were angered by the company sending its New Orleans lawyer and the person hired to take care of the abandoned property in Bossier City, rather than coming themselves. And then being presented with a request for a 60-day extension.

While the board’s job is to look after Louisiana taxpayers, “we also have an obligation to the city of Bossier City to secure that property,” Johns said. “That property could sit vacant for years.”

