Erica Murray sat quietly at a student lunch table in August, observing the board meeting of a Central City charter school facing an array of governance and financial problems.
Edgar P. Harney Spirit of Excellence Academy has received at least 10 warning letters from the Orleans Parish school district in the past year — for sloppy financial management, failing to provide adequate special education services and improperly holding onto employee retirement contributions. Until last month, the board had also fallen to five members, two below the district’s required minimum for charter school boards.
Murray is part of a new team in the Orleans Parish School Board's central office, designed to oversee the academic performance, financial sustainability and operational effectiveness of the city's charters.
The creation of the team is a clear sign that charter board governance has become a priority of the newly unified school district. The district recently took control of state-run Recovery School District charters, marking the first time since Hurricane Katrina that the majority of public schools are under local oversight.
“We believe that high functioning charter boards are one of the key successes to our system,” said Amanda Aiken, the district’s senior chief and portfolio officer.
Murray will take the newly created post of charter school compliance director. It’s one of several new positions aimed at educating charter school board members — who are volunteers — and keeping them in line with state law.
Her work, under Aiken, will include observing board meetings and could include board member training.
“We are realizing more and more that a lot of the charter boards needed support in making sure they’re compliant,” Aiken said.
That includes familiarity with state law, like the state Open Meetings Law, which guarantees the public the right to observe meetings, district policy and good governance, she said.
When Murray attends meetings, Aiken said, she’ll also be “getting a feel” for how accessible board meetings are to the public.
“Did the meeting happen in a space and in a way that really anybody can go, and specifically families?” Aiken asked.
Aiken’s department also introduced a new policy last month that, if approved, would require all new charter board members to undergo district training. Right now, board members are required by the state ethics board to complete ethics training but the district does not have any additional training requirements.
Charter schools are privately run but publicly funded. In exchange for the ability to choose their own curriculum and teachers and craft their own budgets, charters must meet annual academic, financial and governance benchmarks. Each charter school or network has a self-selected board.
Edgar P. Harney, where Murray sat in earlier this month, has struggled with meeting the district’s financial expectations. In addition to filing late quarterly reports, the charter school held onto tens of thousands of dollars in employee retirement contributions for weeks or months before transferring them to retirement accounts.
During the course of reviewing the issue, the district discovered the board was not being upfront about its membership. Though board correspondence to the district claimed seven board members, there were really only five, two shy of the district’s requirement.
Other charters have struggled to follow the Open Meetings Law. Last year, two charter management organizations that oversee multiple schools, New Orleans College Prep and ReNEW Schools, were both cited by the state for failing to send out legally required notices when they selected new CEOs.
Lusher Charter School’s board members circumvented state sunshine law by emailing each other during a contentious union drive at the Uptown charter school. The board wanted to avoid talking about the issue in public.
Aiken said board members have sought help from the district.
“I think there’s been a growing understanding in general that they are our partners and we need to make sure we are supporting them and also holding them accountable,” Aiken said.
Part of Murray’s work, she said, will be to observe meetings and watch for compliance with state law.
Murray is familiar with charter board governance. Until Aug. 11, she served as the chairwoman of Audubon Charter School. She will now regulate that same board for the district.
The district is also seeking the input of charter board leaders.
Orleans Parish School Board member Ethan Ashley has created a charter board member working group. The school board approved it last week.
The working group will consist of someone from the superintendent’s office, four charter board chairpersons (this must include one single-site charter and a charter management organization), and a representative from the School Leaders Council. The group will also include representatives from several community groups.
The group is charged with defining what charter board members should know and how much training they should receive.
The board has also tasked the working group with ensuring whistleblowers can confidentially report “unethical or unprofessional behavior of a charter board member” to the district.
When asked about how the district’s steps would align with its system of independent schools, Aiken said the training was a key part of that.
“I think this is more so for setting our expectations and letting them understand OPSB policies are things they could get flagged on,” Aiken said. “I think if anything, that supports autonomy. ... Autonomy only works when people understand how they will be held accountable.”