Jeanne Foster

Jeanne Exnicios Foster, is the publisher of Gambit and bestofneworleans.com. After receiving a degree in Marketing and Communications from the Fashion Institute of Technology and interning at Time Out New York magazine, Jeanne returned to her hometown and began her career at Gambit. Initially hired as an advertising coordinator, Jeanne's career progressed as Gambit's assistant advertising director, marketing director and associate publisher.
Jeanne previously served as the program coordinator for the New Orleans Citizen Diplomacy Council, where she designed programs of study for participants of the U.S. Department of State's International Visitor Leadership Program. She also has participated in community programs such as the New Orleans Business Alliance Economic Development Ambassadorship Program, and the Junior League of New Orleans Get on Board Training Series.
From 2014-2016, Jeanne was a member of the national Association of Alternative Newsmedia Board of Directors. She currently serves as a Board Member of Communities in Schools of the Gulf South. In 2011, Jeanne received an ADDY Award for Promotions/ Special Events Coordination; and in 2018 the Gambit team was awarded an EPPY from Editor & Publisher magazine as the Best Weekly / Non-daily Newspaper Website in the country.