Neighbors Federal Credit Union has partnered with Pat Shingleton and WBRZ for the 12th consecutive year as a primary sponsor for Pat’s Coats for Kids, a news release said.
Last year, the campaign collected $130,000 and more than 13,000 coats for children in need at 211 schools.
Neighbors will accept donations at all 10 locations across the Baton Rouge area through Nov. 11. Donations can be made online at www.wbrz.com/pages/pats-coats-for-kids/.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union will also participate in the campaign’s Pack the Pod Day, Nov. 4, and Distribution Day on Dec. 4.