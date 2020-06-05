Protesters poured into Galvez Plaza and later marched through the streets of downtown Baton Rouge to the steps of the state capitol on Friday afternoon, capping off a week of peaceful demonstrations across the region against police brutality and racial disparities.

Nearly 200 people showed up for Friday's demonstration, though 20 minutes after the event's scheduled start time, it was clear that the organizers of the protest were nowhere to be found.

That didn't stop attendees from taking charge.

After a series of chants led by various attendees, the protesters decided collectively with a show of hands to march to the statehouse, following the route of last Sunday's protest, which was organized by a trio of high school students and drew more than 1,000 attendees.

A stream of drivers passing by raised their fists and honked their car horns at the procession of protesters, who, following city-parish regulations, marched along the sidewalks up North Fourth Street. Once protesters arrived near the capitol building, law enforcement cordoned off the road from traffic to allow them to safely cross.

On the steps of the statehouse, protesters sat in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds — the length of time George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, lay pinned down with a police officer's knee to his neck, resulting in his death.

+22 'Hear us. See us': Protests against police brutality continue along Siegen Lane Protesters gathered on Siegen Lane again Tuesday evening to speak out against police brutality, chanting loudly with voices already hoarse fro…

Following the economic message that protests along Siegen Lane have emphasized in recent days, attendees took turns making speeches before crowd, urging protesters to "take their dollars back," boycott businesses that support President Donald Trump's reelection and instead support the region's black-owned businesses.

Pointing to the state capitol before them, a number of protesters emphasized that "this is where we really need our voices to be heard."

At least one lawmaker, State Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, attended the protest, and said the willingness of protesters to turn-out in the midst of a pandemic speaks to the seriousness of the issues under discussion. He added that he was surprised by the diversity of the crowd.

"We're in the middle of voting, but I came out when I saw the diversity of the crowd, because too often its just African Americans that you see that are marching and advocating, especially in Baton Rouge," James said. "We need this level of diversity inside the statehouse pushing for the laws to change."

The protests, though spurred initially by Floyd's killing, has since grown to encompass a wide range of issues related to racial inequities.

"We're not just protesting police brutality, we're protesting the entire system," said Chaz Antonio Ricks, the nephew of longtime community leader Sadie Roberts Joseph, who founded the city's African-American history museum and was killed in July.

"This is not just about George Floyd. This is a cumulative pain," James said. "Protest is necessary, but protest exposes a problem, and gets people to look at it, but it doesn't solve it."