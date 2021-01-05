LSU’s fall 2020 online graduates were announced recently. Graduates from the area include:
Ascension Parish
Graduate School
Master's
Jonathan Joseph Petty, Prairieville
Jade Janae Whittington, Donaldsonville
East Baton Rouge Parish
Graduate School
Master's
Paige Danielle Deist-Goranson, Zachary
Gary Joseph Reese Jr., Zachary
Debvin Johnson Shelmire, Zachary
Livingston Parish
Graduate School
Master's
Jefferson Lee Pendergrass, Denham Springs
Tangipahoa Parish
Graduate School
Master's
Lisa Catherine Carroll, Hammond
Jolene Phillips Glover, Independence
Ronneka Denise Robertson, Kentwood
West Feliciana Parish
College of Engineering
Brian James Heath, St. Francisville