Will Crain, a judge on the state First Circuit Court of Appeal, has announced he will run for the open District 1 seat on the Louisiana Supreme Court.
The seat, which became vacant when Justice Greg Guidry was approved for a federal judgeship, is also being sought by 24th Judicial District Judge Scott Schlegel, a Metairie Republican, and Richard Ducote, a Republican attorney from Covington.
The heavily Republican district encompasses parts of Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, St. Helena and Washington parishes.
Born and raised in Bogalusa, Judge Crain graduated from LSU with a degree in accounting.
Crain, an LSU Law School graduate from Bogalusa, spent 22 years as a partner and practicing lawyer with the Jones Fussell Law Firm in Covington, litigating civil cases at the state and federal level.
Crain then served on 22nd Judicial District Court for St. Tammany and Washington Parishes from 2009 to 2013, when he was elected to the First Circuit Court of Appeal.
In that seat, Crain reviewed district court decisions from 16 parishes and authored about 300 opinions.
“These published cases confirm my knowledge of, and adherence to, the proper role of a judge in our three-branch form of government, which is to interpret the law, and not legislate,” Crain said in a news release.
“Our Supreme Court decides complex and impactful cases, potentially affecting the lives and prosperity of citizens and businesses throughout the state,” he said. “To serve on the Supreme Court, qualifications and experience matter. I have the necessary qualifications and experience, not only to adjudicate the complex cases presented, but to manage the challenges of administering our third branch of government, while assuring fairness and justice for all.”
The election is set for Oct. 12. Qualifying begins Aug. 6.