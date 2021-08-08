Group pays $6M for 15 acres
The real estate company behind two large apartment complexes near the Acadiana Mall has bought 15 acres near Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
New Orleans-based Key Real Estate, which owns the Ansley Walk Apartment Homes and the Robley Place Apartments, bought the property from DBR Properties LLC for $5.795 million, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
The property is across Frem Boustany Drive from the hospital and between Meadow Farm Road and Lake Farm Road, documents show.
Efforts to reach Key Real Estate were unsuccessful.
3 agencies receive state grant funding
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and projects in the cities of Opelousas and Crowley received Historic Preservation Fund grants from the state’s Office of Cultural Development.
Nearly $500,000 went out statewide for 14 projects, trainings, surveys and scholarships, said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.
Funding in Acadiana was:
- $25,000 to UL for the Historic American Building Survey/Historic American Engineering Record and National Register of Historic Places databases brought to life through story maps.
- $10,000 to Crowley for a resurvey of its historic district.
- $9,300 to Opelousas for the Le Vieux Village Heritage Park Virtual History.
Nominations sought for Lantern Awards
Louisiana Economic Development is accepting nominations until 4 p.m. Aug. 27 for its 2021 Lantern Awards, presented each year to outstanding manufacturers from each of Louisiana’s eight regional planning and development districts.
The nominee must be a manufacturer, have been in Louisiana a minimum of three years and not have won the award in the past 10 years.
The Lantern Awards are a partnership of LED, the Louisiana Industrial Development Executives Association, the Louisiana Quality Foundation and the Louisiana Association of Planning and Development Districts.
Nomination packets are at https://files.constantcontact.com/d4f2df20601/cb71afd7-ba9b-4666-86ba-d121ff87a271.pdf.
PAR schedules Dow CEO for conference
Jim Fitterling, chair and chief executive officer of Dow Inc., will be the keynote speaker for the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana's 2021 annual conference and luncheon.
The conference begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge, followed by the noon luncheon address by Fitterling.
A global materials science company with 2020 sales of $39 billion, Dow has a major presence in Louisiana with multiple plant sites employing more than 6,000 Dow and contract employees.
Fitterling has played a key role in Dow’s transformation from lower-margin, commodity businesses to higher-growth consumer demand-driven markets.
Information is at parlouisiana.org.