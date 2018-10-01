St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister submitted an operating budget to the Parish Council last week that is $3.2 million smaller than last year's, as the parish faces its first full fiscal year following the loss of sales taxes dedicated to the jail and courthouse.

Brister was forced to cut spending for the second year in a row after voters last year defeated the pair of one-fifth cent sales taxes.

At the time, the administration had prepared a smaller budget that took into account the possibility that the funds would not be approved.

In addition to paring down the operating budget to $99 million, Brister also proposed a smaller capital budget, which was cut to $20.3 million from $31 million in 2018.

"We reduced costs at all of our buildings," said Leslie Long, the director of finance for the administration, adding that facilities maintenance crews are taking on additional jobs such as cutting the grass and janitorial duties.

The parish is applying for a number of large grants that require local matches, Long said, but that money won't be committed unless the parish gets the grant.

The majority of the capital budget, about $18 million, is going to road and drainage projects with about $2.3 million in water and sewerage expenditures, she said.

In the proposed 2019 budget, the jail will get nearly $7 million, with $5.5 million coming from the general fund and just under $2 million coming from the public health fund, which pays for medical care for inmates. That's an increase from the $4.1 million in general fund money and $1.4 million in public health funds in 2018.

The Justice Center, meanwhile, will be relying largely on its $10.2 million fund balance for operation and maintenance costs. The budget calls for spending $4.1 million of the fund balance. It also includes $80,000 in revenue that Long said is largely generated by interest on the fund balance.

The Parish Council will hold a public hearing on the budget at 6 p.m. Nov. 1. Copies will be available Oct. 10 at the Parish Council office or online at stpgov.org.

The council normally adopts the budget at its December meeting.

Council members said they plan to meet sometime this month to review the budget and ask questions. The two budget ordinances were introduced at a special meeting Wednesday.