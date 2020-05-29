A children's center that has provided specially adapted bicycles for children will present its 171st bike to a child next week.
The McMains Children's Developmental Center provides the bikes though its Wheels to Succeed program, with support from the Inner Wheel Club of Baton Rouge and the center's trash-and-treasure sale.
“It’s always special to see the excitement the children have when they receive their bike,” said Anne Hindrichs, the center's executive director. “Often, they have waited a long time to ride with their friends and family.”
The program was established in 2007 by local physical therapist and cyclist Ashley Leach. The bikes, which can cost thousands of dollars, allow children of all abilities to know the joy and independence of cycling. Donations since 2008 have exceeded $500,000.
The 171st bike will be presented next Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
Each fall, the center hosts a kids bike event where recipients and other children can ride together. More information is available at www.mcmainscdc.org.