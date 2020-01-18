Mother Nature took an unexpected turn at the Louisiana Marathon’s Saturday race day for the second consecutive year, but it was a change for the better this time.
Despite a forecast of rain, the weather conditions for the ninth Louisiana Marathon were dry leaving participants in the Ochsner Louisiana 5K, Ochsner Louisiana Quarter Marathon and the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Louisiana Kids Marathon plenty of time to enjoy the marathon’s finish festival Saturday afternoon.
The day’s running began with a simultaneous start for the 5K and quarter marathon runs, races that covered 3.1 and 6.55 miles, respectively.
A pair of out-of-state runners took first in the 5K competition. Ryan Crandall of Madison, Mississippi, was first across the finish line with a time of 17 minutes, 30 seconds. Varinka Barbini Ensminger of Lexington, Kentucky, was the first female finisher at 19:40.
The quarter marathon featured top finishers from Louisiana. Daniel Forman of Zachary won the men’s race (39.05) and Victoria Brignac of New Orleans was the women’s winner (46:13).
“This is the first time I ran the quarter marathon,” said Forman, who has previously competed in the half marathon and averages 40-50 miles running per week. “It was great, but, honestly, around mile 5 or 6 I slowed down a little bit. I had a pretty good lead and decided to cruise it in just in case I decide to run (Sunday).”
Brignac came in focused on running her best, and not necessarily winning. She wound up being surprised when saw the winner’s banner held across the finish line when she crossed it.
“I was hoping (to win), but whatever happens, it is what it is whenever it happens,” Brignac said. “I kind of got distracted at the end and wasn’t paying attention to what my time was. I wasn’t expecting to see everyone waiting for me.”
Crandall, a former track athlete at Mississippi College, was participating in the Louisiana Marathon weekend for the first time, and will also compete on Sunday.
“The goal is to be ready for the marathon (on Sunday),” Crandall said. “This was a guy’s trip for me and some guys from work. We’re having a blast.”
Ensminger already had plans to be at the Louisiana Marathon as part of the National Guard.
“We came as part of the expo to talk to people about service in the military. I’ve been in almost 20 years,” Ensminger said. “I ran a long time ago in college and I keep up with it for fitness. I hope to run some master’s races in the future.”
The final event of the day was the kid’s marathon, a one-mile run that emphasizes fun and participation. The event featured runners being sent on the course in waves based on age.
David Gary, 11, of Baton Rouge captured the spirit of the race after deciding to enter the Tuesday. Gary’s family, waiting near the finish line, was pleasantly surprised when Gary crossed the finish line second with a time of 6:25.
Ochsner Louisiana 5K results
Male
1, Ryan Crandall 17:30
2, Michael Rhodes 17:49
3, Dave Leveque 18:14
4, Cooper Bankston 18:22
5, Valentine Roberts 18:34
Female
1, Varinka Barbini Ensminger 19:40
2, Brooke Mason 22:29
3, Hannah Amoroso 22:46
4, Jaimie Gosselin 22:50
5, Sara Pritschet 23:20
Ochsner Louisiana Quarter Marathon results
Male
1, Daniel Forman 39:05
2, Peter Kroon 42:19
3, Dylan Schroder 43:16
4, Drew Blake 43:30
5, Bobby Love 43:48
Female
1, Victoria Brignac 46:13
2, Ashlyn Davis 50:20
3, Lindsay Cooper 52:42
4, Jennifer Duff 52:49
5, Jean Chou 54:20
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Louisiana Kids Marathon results
Male
1, G.Rush 5:52
2, David Flash Gary 6:25
3, Damian Haney 6:28
4, Christian Tucker 6:30