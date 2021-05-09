Mobile home park in Scott sold for $1.7 million
A mobile home park in Scott has sold for $1.7 million last month, records show.
Stanley Holdings Group, led by partners Kris Hodges and Michael Hyatt, bought the 11-acre, 74-space Acadian Acres, 1410 Westgate Road, for from the Dejacques family, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
Stanley bought three other mobile home parks last year and will pursue other properties in the future, Hodges said. The company now owns 14 properties, 11 of which are in Acadiana.
Stanley often upgrades the properties after the purchase, Hodges said, including the asphalt road, installing security cameras or doing background checks on new residents.
“We try to run safe, quiet communities,” Hodges said.
Hospitality industry job fair May 18
The Lafayette Convention and Visitors Bureau along with other agencies will hold a hospitality job fair May 18 as hotels and others in the hospitality industry are increasingly looking for workers.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Cajundome Convention Center, 444 Cajundome Blvd., and will also be hosted by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and the Cajundome.
Participants can meet with hiring managers from local businesses, which are looking to fill positions in food service, production staff, maintenance, management, housekeeping, guest services and more.
Hotels were among the hardest hit during the coronavirus pandemic as occupancy rates plummeted . Total receipts in the city of Lafayette in 2020 for hotel stays was the lowest on record dating back to 2010.
“After this past year, we feel like we can finally see some light at the end of tunnel,” said Casey White, Cajundome marketing director. “We look forward to this new event partnership and are excited to recruit employees alongside our fellow industry colleagues as the demand for events and tourism rebounds in Acadiana.”
The event will align with social distancing guidelines including larger booths and larger aisles. Personal protective equipment will be made available to recruiters and job seekers. For a list of participating employers, visit lafayette.org/jobfairs.
JT Meleck hires sales director
Thanks to a growing customer demand, Acadia Parish-based JT Meleck Distillers has hired a director of sales.
Frugé Farms, which spun off the distillery about three years ago as a way to utilize its excess rice, named Damon Trahan to the position. The company’s rice vodka has earned national attention and a growing fan base.
“The demand for JT Meleck is steadily increasing — fortunately, we’ve got plenty of rice to keep making more,” said Michael Frugé, founder and CEO of JT Meleck Distillers. “We are pleased that Damon Trahan is joining the JT Meleck movement as our director of sales. His deep background in spirits and sales, plus his understanding of Louisiana, who we are and why we do what we do, make him a perfect fit for our operation.”
The vodka earned the triple crown of awards in the American Distillery Institute’s 2020 competition, the oldest and the largest competition dedicated to craft spirits in the world — JT Meleck earned the Double Gold Medal, Best of Category and Best in Class.
Frugé anticipates launching sales of whiskey next year and the bourbon in 2024.
Acadia chamber Humanitarian of the Year
The Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce named Isabella de la Houssaye as its 2021 Humanitarian of the Year.
De la Houssaye, a lifelong charitable and civic leader in the parish, will be recognized during the chamber’s honors banquet May 20 at the Grand Opera House of the South.
She was mayor of Crowley for nearly 10 years after serving several terms on the city’s Board of Aldermen. She is also a former chamber board member and current member of the Crowley Rotary Club.
“Isabella has left a tremendous imprint on our parish,” Acadia Parish Assessor Jim Petitjean said. “She is a leader with vision, passion, drive, creativity — and equally important — kindness. A lifetime of service to others.”
She is a graduate of Loyola University in New Orleans and is married to Dr. Cason de la Houssaye. They have four children and 12 grandchildren.
Stuller seeking 200 employees in job fair
Lafayette-based Stuller Inc. is looking to fill more than 200 positions at its headquarters as the company continues its recovery from a challenging 2020.
The 51-year-old company, which is North America’s largest fine jewelry manufacturer, will hold a job fair Tuesday at the Picard Center, 200 E. Devalcourt St. The company, which laid off an undisclosed number of employees just over a year ago, is looking to fill a variety of positions, many of which are listed on an online job board.
Officials with Stuller, which employed 1,263 prior to the pandemic, have not disclosed how many employees were let go or if any of them were rehired later in the year as business returned. It’s also unknown how many people the company currently employs.
Last year was a challenging one for Stuller, which was also disrupted by the hurricanes later in the year. The company was named the top large employer of the year by Forbes in December, an honor based on a survey of 80,000 Americans who work in businesses with at least 500 employees were asked to rank their employers on a variety of criteria, including competitiveness, safety of the work environment, and opportunities for growth.
“We worked hard, adapted, and overcame every obstacle in our path. Stuller associates never lost hope,” president Danny Clark wrote on a company blog. “In fact, these tribulations have only caused us to grow stronger as a family and stronger as a community. Knowing that packages never stopped going out, orders continued to be filled, and we served you each day — brings us the deepest satisfaction of all.”