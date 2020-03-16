The Ascension Parish president, sheriff, coroner and other officials are expected to explain the parish's response to the novel coronavirus at 4:30 p.m. Monday in a news conference, parish officials said.
Court officials in Ascension announced Sunday that all court proceedings in Parish Court and in the 23rd Judicial District Court were suspended until further notice.
Joining President Clint Cointment at the Parish Courthouse Annex in Gonzales will be Coroner Dr. John Fraiche, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chris Trevino, Sheriff Bobby Webre and parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness officials.
The parish officials will also discuss "what to expect going forward, ways to minimize exposure and what to do in case of infection."