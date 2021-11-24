Kelsey Billiot is teaching artist at PACE/ACA and the owner and director at Breathe & Move.
And a founder contributing artist at Space Lafayette — yes, it’s a lot of things but they all rely on her knowledge of dance, creativity and lifelong commitment to wellness, curiosity, and crazy beautiful ideas.
She is currently registering for spring classes at Breathe & Move (breatheandmove.studio website, Facebook and instagram) where they develop a sustainable movement practice that can include ballet, modern and yoga. They have a Montessori approach to movement and offer wonderful things for both children and adults.
Space Lafayette is a collaborative group of artists and they will be performing "no feels, just vibes," a dance inspired by the stress of the past few years, and moving through it. It’s on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Breathe & Move studio in Youngsville.
Kelsey is quietly and beautifully making a difference in our community, and this is only the beginning.
What was your first job? Office assistant and class assistant at Vicki’s Dance Center
Describe a typical day in your life. Breakfast with my 18-month-old, teaching a few classes, doing a work block for my business, cleaning, cooking dinner, hanging outside.
What advice would you give the younger you? Love and care for yourself through all of your bad decisions. They teach you a lot and make you stronger. Hold on to the people who bring you peace.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Moving to NYC as a lost and confused recent college grad absolutely shaped my life goals. I had no idea what I wanted at that time and I had to get really quiet to figure out who I was in such a fast-paced environment. It was messy, reassuring, and one of my wildest adventures.
What values do you live by? Be kind, love nature, build community, support the children.
What do you most appreciate? Being the mom and wife on my husband and son’s journey. I’m grateful every day for the laughs and love I get to witness through them, and thankful to have them as a guiding light in my decisions. I get to be all of who I am in their presence and we get to grow together.
What is your favorite journey? As cheesy as it sounds ... being a mom. It’s so exciting watching someone grow and figure things out. I think myself a guide on his journey. Bettering those skills and seeing how it challenges me while cheering him on, makes it my favorite. It’s pushed me creatively, professionally, and emotionally.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? Backyard swing
What living figure most inspires you? Jewel
What was the best advice you were ever given? If it’s not a **** yes, it’s a no.
What book would you tell everyone to read? "How to do the Work," Dr. Nicole LePera
What is the best thing about where you live? Community. Youngsville has always been welcoming to me. I love our sidewalks, events, and incredibly involved local officials.
How do you "let the good times roll?" I love relaxing by a fire camping or in the backyard. Laughs get loud and moves get silly, it’s always a good time.
What did you want to be when you grew up? Dance teacher
What is your motto? Breathe first, the move.
How would you like to be remembered? Helpful, kind, and honest.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? Take a breath and get it done.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Trees, movement, human connection.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Touch your nose if you’re listening, depending how many classes I have that day.
What is your favorite word? Kumquat
What do you collect? Tea & incense
What food could you live on for a month? Tacos
What would you change about yourself? I wish I was more flexible and had more rotation
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Dora the Explorer. Maps, backpacks, teaching, and travel. It’s a yes for me.
Describe yourself in five words. Fiery. Leader. Educator. Optimistic. Initiator.
What is your idea of happiness? Freedom, structure, health, community
What is your favorite movie? "La La Land"
What music defines who you are? Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, blues, Indie folk..
What do you most regret? Not investing when I didn’t need much money to live on.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What is your favorite color?
What would the answer be? Green