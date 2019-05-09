Joshua Kane doesn’t claim to be a psychic.
Maybe his having to ask your identity when you call him confirms that.
But Kane, who is bringing his “Discover Your Inner Super Hero” show to the Fuhrmann Auditorium in Covington on Thursday does consider himself a “psychic entertainer.” He tries to leave his audiences amused and in a little bit of wonder.
“I don’t talk to dead people -- or at least when I do they don’t answer,” said Kane, whose appearance is part of the city’s OnStage series. “And I don’t claim any other supernatural powers.
“I do consider myself more sensitive than most people, and that makes for some very interesting things which create an illusion. But there are some things that happen on stage which I can’t explain.”
They include the time he asked a member of the audience he’d invited on stage to draw a picture of a cartoon animal.
The man drew one, crossed it out and instead came up with an approximation of Tigger from Winnie the Pooh. Kane just happened to be wearing some Tigger socks that night.
“Not everything works every night,” Kane said. “But sometimes it does seem like I’m plucking random thoughts out of people’s minds.”
He calls on about 40 participants from the audience in a typical show, along there are some games that involve everyone.
It was Kane’s showmanship minus any phony smoke-and-mirror trappings that motivated Aimee Faucheux, Covington’s director of cultural and city events, to book him as one of four acts to appear this year in the OnStage series.
“I was at a trade show in Orlando and they showed us 10-12 clips of acts over four nights,” she said. “What jumped out at me was how impressive Josh was, his whole demeanor.
“But what really gets you is his voice. It’s mesmerizing.”
Indeed, Kane sonorous voice has served him well over the years in voiceovers for commercials (including one recruiting for the CIA after 9/11) and narrating audio books.
A classically trained actor, Kane has done one-man shows featuring the works of Edgar Allen Poe and Shakespeare’s murders for a quarter-century.
He's been doing his psychic entertainer show for 13 years, although his ability to divine things other can’t goes back to his childhood, he said, when he could pick up Christmas presents and figure out what they were just by shaking them.
“That freaked my family out,” Kane said. “And I loved comic book heroes like Dr. Strange and Mr. X whose brains were their superpower.”
But Kane’s real interest in mentalism blossomed when he met Gary Lee Williams, a former body guard of the Dalai Lama, who taught him about reading body language and detecting whether people are telling the truth.
“ recognized my untapped potential,” Kane said. “He turned me into young Sherlock Holmes.”
From there, Kane developed a show that emphasized communicating with the audience (the lights are turned up throughout) over putting the emphasis on himself.
“You have to treat your audience with great respect,” he said. “We have fun but nobody is made to look silly.
“If anyone looks foolish, it’s me.”
Kane’s explaines his current show,“Discover Your Inner Super Hero”: “We’re all feeling a little more vulnerable these days and unconnected with the world because it doesn’t recognize who we really are.
“I want people to tap into the best that is in themselves and to feel good about it.”
Kane’s says his real purpose, in a time when the internet and social media can keep us isolated even when in the same room, is the communal experience of his show.