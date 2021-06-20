Super 1 raises starting pay to $11
Brookshire Grocery Co., which owns the Super 1 stores in Acadiana, has made a $1 hourly temporary pay increase permanent, which will put the starting rate for most of its hourly positions at $11 an hour, company officials announced.
Company officials initially raised the hourly pay during the earlier stages of the pandemic when its stores and other supermarkets in the region and across the country saw an increase in sales when restaurants were limited to carryout only.
More than 30 other positions have an additional increase in starting pay rate, including those in the bakery, deli and market, to be more competitive in attracting employees. The raises equal a $2.2 million investment for Brookshire, who also raised the minimum pay rate for more than 1,000 logistics employee-partners.
“This is the largest investment in wage increases in BGC’s history and is a result of everything our incredible team of employee-partners has accomplished in the last 15 months,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO of Brookshire Grocery Co. “We are proud to be able to make the appreciation pay permanent and make further adjustments in wages for our employee-partners in the future.”
Grocery stores have continued to be the big winners during the pandemic. Stores in the city of Lafayette posted a record-high total of sales, which was up 10% from the previous year. BGC is not a publicly traded company.
Super 1 Foods has 13 stores in Acadiana, including two in Lafayette and one each in Carencro, Scott and Youngsville.
Opelousas unveils downtown plan
City officials in Opelousas presented the master plan for the city’s downtown development district in meeting Thursday at the St. Landry Economic Development Office, 5367 I-49 Service Road.
The city’s Downtown Development board of commissioners met to present the plan, which has been in progress for about a year since its initial meeting in spring 2020.
Guided by the Baton Rouge-based Center for Planning Excellence, the plan is up for consideration and action from the Opelousas Planning Commission and the city council.
Bolt Bar & Patio to move downtown
The Bolt Bar & Patio will move to the former downtown location of The Pearl Lafayette, 222 Jefferson St.
The bar, located at 114 McKinley St. for seven years, will make a return to downtown after it left the area when it was first on Vermilion Street, owner Justin Menard said.
The bar, Lafayette’s only gay club, has outgrown its current space, he said, and the new space downtown will allow it to double in size.
“We were looking to get back to downtown,” Menard said. “We have a lot of big plans.”
The bar could open as early as next month, he said.
Hospice of Acadiana chief executive resigns
Karl Broussard has resigned as CEO of Hospice of Acadiana, the organization announced Wednesday.
The agency’s board accepted the move and are “conducting due diligence at this time,” the statement read and will make no further comment on the matter.
Chief Operating Officer Michel LeJeune was named interim CEO, and the agency has begun the process to find a new CEO.
Founded in 1983, Hospice of Acadiana has served more than 20,000 patients and their families in Acadiana.
La. wins publication's Silver Shovel Award
Area Development magazine has recognized Louisiana for one of the nation’s best economic development performances in the past year by presenting the state with a 2021 Silver Shovel Award.
The 2021 Gold & Silver Shovel Awards honor states that create the most significant impact from 10 leading investment and job creation projects during 2020.
This year’s award marks the 10th time in 12 years that Louisiana has won Area Development’s Silver Shovel Award. The magazine evaluates states, giving weighted scores for highly valued jobs per capita, the amount of investment, the number of new facilities and industry diversity. Projects submitted by Louisiana represent more than $11.4 billion in capital investment and 2,290 new direct jobs.
A proposed $9.2 billion Grön Fuels Complex at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge, with an estimated 1,025 direct jobs, led Louisiana’s list of submitted projects. The other projects on the list include Mitsubishi Chemical’s $1 billion, 125-job manufacturing facility in Ascension Parish; a $100 million, 500-job Amazon fulfillment center in Lafayette Parish; a $825 million, 60-job expansion of REG Geismar in Ascension Parish; and a 20-job, $244 million expansion at ExxonMobil's Baton Rouge refinery.
Additional projects included SchoolMint’s 178-job facility in Lafayette Parish; Westfield Fluid Controls’ $5.1 million, 67-job aerospace manufacturing project in Lafayette Parish; Service Corporation International’s $500,000, 115-job corporate office expansion in Jefferson Parish; Click Here Digital’s $1.2 million, 100-job headquarters expansion in East Baton Rouge Parish; and E.I. Williams’ 100-job manufacturing facility in Webster Parish.
Louisiana’s economic development projects merited a 2021 Silver Shovel Award in the category for states of 3 million to 5 million people.
Sensory food evaluation course set in August
The LSU AgCenter will conduct a Sensory Evaluation of Food course from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 17-18 in Room 204 of the Animal and Food Sciences Building at LSU.
Ashley Gutierrez, AgCenter research and development food scientist, said the course will provide an overview of sensory evaluation of foods and its applications for food scientists, research and development scientists, quality assurance and quality control scientists and sensory professionals who wish to conduct sensory analysis.
Applications of sensory evaluation include new product development, product improvement, product maintenance, new product potential or category appraisal and product claim substantiation.
“This course is appropriate for the beginners who wish to understand fundamental principles behind the basic sensory tests,” Gutierrez said.
Information is at https://bit.ly/32AalcD.