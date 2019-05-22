They came; they saw; they ate a lot of tacos. And they had some tequila and mezcal drinks to wash them down, all along the New Orleans riverfront for Top Taco 2019.
The event, now in its third year, had to push back from its original March date due to the threat of severe weather. It was greeted by a pristine late spring evening in New Orleans when it convened on May 16 at Woldenberg Park.
The food fest doubles as a competition among dozens of local restaurants, vying for awards from judges and the crowd in various categories for tacos and cocktails.
The biggest winner for 2019 was Johnny Sánchez, the modern taqueria now led by chefs Aarón Sánchez and Miles Landrem. For the second year in a row, it nabbed the overall championship title, the David Montes de Oca Ultimate Top Taco Champion (named for the late founder of Kenner's Taqueria Chilangos, who swept Top Taco in its debut year).
Several other restaurants had a strong showing in several categories.
For drinks, judges picked the Velvet Cactus of Lakeview for best traditional margarita and Tacos & Beer in the Lower Garden District for best creative cocktail, while the people's choice award for best traditional margarita also went to the Velvet Cactus. Los Jefes of Metairie got the people's choice award for best creative cocktail.
In the taco contest, judges picked Los Jefes for best traditional taco and Johnny Sánchez for best creative taco. In the people's choice category, Barracuda, a month-old Uptown taco stand, won best traditional taco, while the people concurred with the judges and picked Johnny Sánchez for best creative taco.
Bywater neighbor hosts pop-up for Sneaky Pickle
The Sneaky Pickle, a casual 9th Ward neighborhood restaurant known for local sourcing and a vegan-friendly menu, has been closed since a fire damaged its building at 4017 St. Claude Ave. in late March.
But the restaurant has been staging a series of guest cooking events and fundraisers to help finance the repairs.
This week, Bywater neighbor Bacchanal lends a hand by hosting the Sneaky Pickle for a pop-up in its own patio.
Dubbed "Pickle Phoenix," it takes place Wednesday (May 22), beginning at 6 p.m.
While Bacchanal's kitchen serves its own menu as usual, the Sneaky Pickle founder Ben Tabor will cook at the outdoor grill.
These Sneaky Pickle visits are similar to the Primal Night series Bacchanal hosts seasonally, with guest chefs cooking outdoors to benefit charities.
In this case, all proceeds benefit the Sneaky Pickle's return to business. The restaurant does not yet have a date scheduled for reopening.
The Sneaky Pickle is a small spot that's part of a big wave of change along St. Claude Avenue, where many new businesses have set up shop.
Tabor's niche has been fresh and healthy dishes at accessible prices. Much of its regular menu is vegan, though not to the exclusion of a burger made with locally sourced beef and a few other meat dishes.
Tabor, a Massachusetts native and Marine Corps veteran, opened Sneaky Pickle in 2014. The Sneaky Pickle also was home to Mouthfeel, a wine bar annexed to the restaurant that showcases lesser-known wine varieties.