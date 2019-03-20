Deputy constables in Texas this week arrested a man who had been charged more than a year earlier in the 2013 robbery that left a Loomis armored truck guard dead outside a New Orleans bank.

The arrest of Robert Earl Brumfield III, 25, ended a 16-month search for a man that the FBI described as one of its most wanted fugitives.

Constable Mark Herman’s office said his deputies received a tip that Brumfield was at a home in Spring, Texas, just north of Houston, on Monday. When deputies arrived at the home, Brumfield – nicknamed “Lil Rob” – attempted to flee, but he was quickly captured, Herman’s office said in a Facebook post.

Brumfield now faces a transfer to New Orleans, where five others charged in the slaying of Hector Trochez are awaiting a federal court trial tentatively set for Nov. 4.

A Kenner resident, Trochez was shot to death in the early afternoon of Dec. 13, 2013, outside the Chase Bank branch at South Carrollton and South Claiborne avenues.

A group of masked people fired pistols and a rifle at Trochez while he brought money to the bank’s drive-through ATMs. Trochez fired his .40-caliber service pistol in an attempt to defend himself, but the 45-year-old native of Honduras died after being shot once in the head.

Trochez’s killers to a bag containing about $265,000 and left in a stolen Chevrolet Tahoe. In plain view of a witness who followed them, the group then ditched the Tahoe about 10 blocks away and fled in another car.

Investigators learned the name of one suspect – Lilbear George – after finding his DNA on a screwdriver left in the Tahoe, which authorities recovered. George’s girlfriend, Jasmine Theophile, then became ensnared when she allegedly used her car to drive him and other men out of Louisiana at one point.

Ultimately, in November 2017, the feds obtained a grand jury indictment charging George, Theophile, Brumfield, Chukwudi Ofomata, Curtis Johnson Jr. and Jeremy Esteves with roles in the hold-up that claimed Trochez’s life.

Brumfield was the only member of the group who remained at large when the indictment was unsealed at New Orleans’ federal courthouse, which handles bank-related robbery cases.

He and Esteves face life imprisonment if eventually convicted of having a hand in the murder of Trochez. Theophile faces neither life imprisonment nor the death penalty because she is accused of obstructing justice only after the deadly stick-up.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have indicated that they intended to seek the death penalty for three of the defendants: Ofomata, George and Curtis Johnson Jr.

The feds, at this stage, have released the most details about Ofomata and George.

They singled out Ofomata as the man who fired the bullet that killed Trochez, and state-level authorities in New Orleans have separately charged him with the 2008 killings of a couple at a 7th Ward car repair shop.

As for George, he allegedly took part in a December 2007 armored car robbery that unfolded less than a mile from where Trochez was slain, among other things.

In that earlier hold-up, a shootout between the robbers and a guard erupted as well. Yet no one was slain, and the statute of limitations to prosecute the case expired before charges had been filed, the feds said.

Trochez was one of two Loomis armored truck guards to be killed on-duty in New Orleans in recent years. Loomis guard Jimmy McBride was fatally shot during an armored truck robbery attempt outside a Mid-City bank on May 31, 2017.

In federal court in October, one man pleaded guilty, and two others were convicted of roles in McBride’s slaying during a jury trial. Prosecutors didn’t pursue the death penalty against any of those defendants, with McBride having been inadvertently killed by a colleague who had exchanged gunfire with the robbers.