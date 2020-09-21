John “Papa” Gros Band
7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2
Beauvoir Park, 2834 Greenwood Drive
$25 advance, $30 at the door
manshiptheatre.org/johnpapagros.com
On the first Friday of October, John “Papa” Gros will play his second in-person show since March. Presented by the Manship Theatre, Gros and his band are performing on the outdoor stage at Beauvoir Park.
“I’m excited about it,” the keyboardist, singer and songwriter said from his home in New Orleans.
When the coronavirus pandemic stopped performing arts events throughout the world, it left Gros and thousands more musicians without gigs and income. So far, Gros has only one other show booked for 2020, an Oct. 29 tribute to Dr. John at Covington’s Bogue Falaya Park.
Ticket sales for the Beauvoir Park concert in Baton Rouge are limited to 100, but the organizers may allow more sales if space on the park’s lawn allows.
Since the pandemic shutdown, Gros’ only other gig was Aug. 25 at a backyard party attended by about 25 people.
“It was for some serious Uptown New Orleans music fans,” he said. “The music community here is not just the musicians. There’s a symbiotic relationship between us and the fans and supporters. It was nice to be a part of that again.”
Born in New Orleans, Gros grew up in Baton Rouge with a jazz musician father, Don Gros. His childhood soundtrack consisted of New Orleans music and 1970s pop radio. Graduating from Catholic High School, he later earned a degree in French horn from Loyola University while playing piano in Top 40 bands.
Gros evolved into a solo singer-pianist on Bourbon Street. After building a vast repertoire, he slipped his original songs into his post-midnight sets, performing them after the tourists had gone back to their hotels.
In 1995, Gros took a giant step when he joined George Porter Jr.’s Runnin’ Pardners. Porter, bassist with New Orleans’ premier funk band, the Meters, became Gros’ most important mentor.
“I tell everybody I got my bachelor’s of music from Loyola and my doctorate from George,” he said.
Gros began earning a living playing keyboards during his college years, but he didn’t find his artistic voice until his early 30s. The path grew clear when he began working with Porter.
Through Porter, Gros also performed with the classic New Orleans artists Earl King, Snooks Eaglin and Johnny Adams. And he became the fourth member of the Meter Men, a Meters offshoot starring Porter with original Meters Leo Nocentelli and Joseph “Zigaboo” Modeliste.
“It doesn’t get any better than that,” Gros said.
In 2000, Gros formed the nationally touring funk-jazz-R&B band Papa Grows Funk. When the group disbanded in 2013, Gros faced the steep task of rebuilding his career. Still, there were
bright spots, especially his participation in all-star tribute concerts to Dr. John and the Neville Brothers at the Saenger Theatre.
In April, Gros released his latest solo album, “Central City.” It’s a love letter to New Orleans and its music.
“Central City” opens with “Yeah Yeah Yeah,” Gros’ tribute to Huey “Piano” Smith, the New Orleans songwriter, pianist and bandleader who’s lived in Baton Rouge since 1980.
“Huey’s music is so fun,” Gros said. “He doesn’t get the recognition that he deserves. I guess that’s because he’s been off the scene for a long time, but Dr. John, Allen (Toussaint), Art Neville all spoke highly of Huey ‘Piano’ Smith. He’s a New Orleans music legend and his catalog encompasses everything that New Orleans is about.”
Two “Central City” tracks date from Gros’ Bourbon Street nights — Lloyd Price’s “Personality” and John Prine’s “Please Don’t Bury Me.” He also recorded a voice-and-piano take on the Irma Thomas-Allen Toussaint classic, “It’s Raining,” and he interprets songs by the contemporary local singer-songwriter Alex McMurray.
After spending years seeking a new way to play New Orleans music, “Central City” reconnects Gros to his roots.
“All of this record reminds me of the sounds I heard when I was a kid,” he said. “If you went to a wedding, you’d hear ‘Personality.’ If you went to a Mardi Gras parade, a brass band would play ‘Big Chief’ or ‘Mardi Gras Mambo.’ ” Gros recorded “Central City” with an all-star lineup featuring Porter, Herlin Riley, Don Vappie, Mark Braud, Bobby Campo, Mark Mullins, Rick Trolsen, Tim Laughlin, Brian Stoltz, Rene Coman, Matt Perrine, Ivan Neville, Matt Lemmler and more.
“It was a treat to have my great friends working with me,” he said. “We take our history for granted, but when you actually dive into it, you realize how deep and thick it is.”