IN 2015, SPEAKING ABOUT THE FUTURE OF EDUCATION, President Barack Obama proclaimed that science “is more than a school subject, or the periodic table or the properties of waves. It is … a critical way to understand and explore and engage with the world.”
According to the U.S. Department of Education, one reason for America’s status as a global leader is the scientists who solve problems, gather and evaluate evidence and make sense of information. These are the skills that students learn by studying science, technology, engineering and math — subjects collectively known as STEM. The acronym has become modern pedagogy.
In the STEM approach, the four subjects are not taught in isolation, but treated as a group of interdisciplinary studies. STEM teachers encourage students to apply their problem-solving skills to real world situations.
Based on data provided by the Education Commission of the States, the number of STEM jobs will grow by 13 percent by 2027, compared to 9 percent for non-STEM jobs; median earnings in STEM jobs are $38.85 per hour, versus $19.30 per hour in other jobs in the U.S.; and the unemployment rate for STEM occupations is 2.2 percent, while the unemployment rate for non-STEM jobs is 5.5 percent.
In an effort to generate interest in STEM subjects and careers, schools across the country have incorporated STEM into their curricula. In New Orleans some schools have adopted variations of STEM, such as STEAM and STREAM, which also include an emphasis on the arts and religion.
Here’s how four local schools have embraced STEM education.
Metairie Park Country Day
300 Park Road, Metairie, (504) 837-5204; www.mpcds.com
Matt Neely, the head of school at Metairie Park Country Day School, says the STEM, STEAM and STREAM movements are “trying to elevate the teaching of (science and math) content with a new acronym and impose a little bit more on technology and engineering.”
To that end, Country Day recently opened its Science and Engineering Building, which has physics, chemistry and biology labs, along with a computer science engineering room. It also created the Department of Applied Technology, which offers computational and design thinking across the curriculum for pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students.
“The students are acquiring knowledge the way they traditionally did in classrooms, but they're also learning with their hands — learning by being creative and playful, and by putting ideas together that they can bring to life,” says Andy Talmadge, a computer science teacher at the school. For example, middle-schoolers have designed and built robots to better understand the concepts of physics, he says.
Upper-school students taking a mathematical modeling course created a scale model of the school’s new dining facility, complete with 3-D-printed chairs, tables, serving stations and clean up stations. Using this model, they worked with the dining staff to plan an efficient way for student traffic to move through the area.
Former Country Day computer science students who are now college seniors are completing internships at major tech companies like Amazon, Facebook and Google, says Linda Lawrence, director of technological development.
The New Orleans Center for Science & Math (Sci High)
5625 Loyola Ave., (504) 324-7061; www.noscihigh.org
“We incorporate STEM in almost everything that we do,” says Dr. Monique Cola, the principal of Sci High.
The school offers 10 college-level Advanced Placement courses including STEM subjects, and Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathways in the biomedical and engineering fields, among others, which allow students to work toward the completion of a credential before graduating from high school. Last year, 304 out of Sci High’s 490 students earned CTE certifications.
“They can take those certifications and go directly into the workforce,” Cola says.
During an internship at Tulane University, one Sci High student worked in a geophysics laboratory with a seismologist to develop illustrations for her work. The project was featured in a publication and accepted by the National Academy of Sciences’ Division on Earth and Life Studies.
Sci High also hosts a Makerspace — a collaborative workspace where students can use and share both simple and high-tech tools.
“Technology is central to their lives,” Cola says. “Although we want to make sure they're able to compete on a local level, we want them to be 21st-century citizens, and able to compete with anybody, anywhere on the planet.”
Mount Carmel Academy
7027 Milne Blvd., (504) 288-7626; www.mcacubs.com
Religion and the arts play a prominent role at Mount Carmel Academy, so the Catholic high school incorporated STREAM into its curriculum, which already included an interdisciplinary studies program.
“STEM was not going to be enough … so STREAM was what we were able to come up with as a public image,” says Geoffrey Philabaum, the director of academic innovation. “For us, STREAM is a starting point, because we are also deeply engaged in the idea of literature making us better humans.”
To incorporate engineering throughout the school, Mount Carmel developed the Cubs Create Design Cycle, an engineering design model that students use when they work on projects, which culminates in a school-wide competition.
“I think our greatest victory is that students are seeing that any problem can be approached in an organized way of thinking, [such as] our design cycle, in which you're posed a question, you research, you imagine a solution, you create the solution and then you have to evaluate it, and most likely you have to revise it, because it's not perfect the first time,” Philabaum says. “It’s really helping our girls to understand that, one: failure is important to success, and two: that in order to get anything right, you need to have an organized plan of working through it.”
Since the school implemented STREAM, more graduates have pursued careers in related fields, he says.
The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts
2800 Chartres St., (504) 940-2787; www.nocca.com
The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA) uses the STEAM model since so many of its students are invested in the arts. But NOCCA teachers encourage their students to channel their creativity into STEM subjects as well.
“Although they're creative in their arts, it turns out that they're creative in everything, which is wonderful,” says Kit Nelson, director of NOCCA’s Academic Studio. She believes STEM education counters the “sit-and-get mentality,” in which students memorize materials and simply complete a task that’s given to them. Instead, students are encouraged to think differently about STEM topics and approach problems in a creative way.
“Students might have, at some point in their lives, thought, ‘Oh, I'm not good at math,’ or ‘I'm not good at science.’ But when they look at it in a creative way, students find something they like about it,” Nelson says.
NOCCA partners with national and local businesses to explore real-world applications for STEM subjects, such as a program in which students test river water and collect data. Course offerings for seniors include engineering and robotics classes.
“Students do a lot of developing of their own projects, which means that the hook is there,” Nelson says. A teacher will assign a topic, but students are asked to explore it in their own way. “They love it in the end, because they've invested time and energy and effort into the learning.”