Take a hike
Zachary Community Park, 20055 Old Scenic Highway, will be the site of a night hike for kids 6 and older and their families starting at 6 p.m. Friday. Learn about local ecology and nocturnal animals, take part in activities and games, and warm up with hot chocolate. Cost of the two-hour program is $5. Registration required. (225) 218-4979 or conservation@brec.org
See a show
Ann Connelly Fine Art, 1670 Lobdell Ave., has a new exhibit up (viewable 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday) featuring new work by artists KEF!, LeCrue Eyebrows, Elise Morris, J.D. Schall and Carlos Ramirez. (225) 927-7676 or annconnelly.com
Get a reaction
Remember Isaac Newton’s Third Law of Motion: for every action in nature there is an equal and opposite reaction? Pick up a Science Station Packet starting Friday at any Ascension Parish Library location to make your own spinning balloon pinwheel with aid of a video at youtube.myapl.org. Designed for kids in grades 3-5, but packets available to all, while supplies last. More info? Call specific branch locations.