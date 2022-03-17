Sláinte! May the road rise up to meet you — and all the other greetings and wishes appropriate for St. Patrick's Day. Bottom line: If you're looking for some Irish-themed fun, you're in the right place.
Get ready for the 35th Wearin of the Green Parade that rolls at 10 a.m. Saturday, starting from the Catholic Life Center, along Hundred Oaks Avenue, right on Eugene Street, left on Terrace Avenue, left on Perkins Road and ending at its intersection with Acadian Thruway.
After the parade, perhaps you're still in the mood for more fun? We've got you covered with these five suggestions for where to spend your post-parade afternoon in Baton Rouge.
If you want to do a home-bound Emerald Isle celebration, we've got three authentic Irish recipes from ex-pat chef Ross Muggivan, including one for a winning Irish Soda Bread that's easy and quick to make. (In other words, impress your friends.)
As the cabbage abounds this weekend, we've got a curious piece of info from the big parade's marshal. Turns out, Todd Graves, founder of Raising Cane's isn't quite the fan one would expect of his own coleslaw. He substitutes. Do you?
On the home front, my exciting news is that I am going all in. After two months of being there part-time, my husband and I officially move to the BR this weekend. I've already got a favorite cheap eat that I can't stop thinking about, (thanks to my real estate agent who introduced me to the Brooklyn Bomber). I continue to look forward to learning your fair city and am all ears when it comes to more food recommendations (especially the stress-free kind) or a music venue not to be missed. Email me at jan.risher@theadvocate.com!
