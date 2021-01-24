Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Brody Burkhalter, 27, 42223 Shadow Creek Drive, Gonzales, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.
- Jose Gil, 52, 8270 Ned Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, not wearing a seatbelt, no driver's license, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle, improper lane usage and running a red light.
- Kelly Tremayne, 41, 201 Val St., Lafayette, third-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle and running a stop sign or yield sign, as well as a count of felon in possession of a firearm.
- Mark Walker, 43, 10218 Avenue L, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.