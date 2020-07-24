James “Jim” DeLaune, a longtime mayor of Denham Springs who also served as an alderman, history teacher and principal, died Thursday. He was 83.
“He made it a habit to always keep a close watch on what was going on in the city so that he knew where problems might exist and how he would address them," current Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry said. "His wife, Jimmie Lee, once advised me to do what her husband had done, … ride around the city every morning and keep an eye on what was happening in the city. That was good advice. He was obviously a good mayor and some good things were done during his time in office."
DeLaune graduated from Denham Springs High School in 1950 and after graduation enlisted in the Marine Corps and served during the Korean War. After his military service, he earned a bachelor's degree from Southeastern Louisiana University and a master's degree plus 30 in instruction and administration from LSU.
DeLaune taught history and coached basketball at Live Oak High School, then taught at Denham Springs Elementary School and succeeded his father-in-law, Rex Wilkinson, as principal. He served in that capacity until his retirement.
DeLaune was elected mayor of Denham Springs in 1990 and served 12 years. He earlier had served on the city’s board of aldermen. During his term as mayor, the city reconfigured the traffic flow on Range Avenue that helped alleviate traffic congestion. He also oversaw the revitalization of the Historic Downtown District and the enhancement of the Antique Village.
DeLaune was mayor during the construction of the Miller Diversion Canal drainage project and he also played a role in the campaign to secure development of the Comite River Diversion Canal.
Under DeLaune’s leadership, the city completed drainage improvements and built a new water tower on Pete’s Highway. The city also improved its fire department to the point that it moved from a insurance industry rating of 5 to 3, lowering rates for homeowners and property owners.
He is survived by his wife Jimmy Lee Wilkinson DeLaune; four children, James DeLaune Jr., Lee Ellen DeLaune Howard, Dr. Rex DeLaune and Mary Elizabeth “Libby” DeLaune Shackelford; one brother, Howard DeLaune; 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Services are set for 3 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church of Denham Springs. Visitation begins at 1 p.m. Mourners are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.