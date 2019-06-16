Peyton Armistead LeCorgne
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Phillips LeCorgne
• Graduated from Isidore Newman School
• Attending the University of Virginia
The fast-paced world of national news will be on the summer schedule for Miss Peyton Armistead LeCorgne, who will intern with Fox News in New York.
But a family outing to the beach or across Lake Pontchartrain is her favorite way to spend a day.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Phillips LeCorgne. Her mother is the former Margaret Williams Bowers.
At Newman, she was the co-head of People Exciting People, photo editor for the yearbook, and captain for the volleyball and both indoor and outdoor track and field teams. She was on the honor roll, a member of the homecoming court and received the indoor track coaches' award, most valuable track athlete, outdoor track outstanding sprinter and most valuable team member awards.
At the Charlottesville, Virginia, university, she is the new member chairwoman for Kappa Kappa Gamma and a Madison House volunteer.
She has also been on staff at the Coons Franklin Lodge in Woodruff, Wisconsin.
During her sub-deb tenure, she was in the courts of Les Pierrettes and Apollo.